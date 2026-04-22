College Ave Launches New STEM Graduate Loan, Designed for Graduate Students Pursuing Advanced Degrees in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics

As federal direct unsubsidized loan limits for graduate students change starting in July, the College Ave STEM Graduate Loan, a private student loan, is designed to help bridge funding gaps and support students preparing for high-demand STEM careers.

Borrowers can cover up to 100% of school-certified cost of attendance, and offers flexible repayment options, competitive fixed and variable rates, and no origination or application fees.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For graduate students pursuing an advanced degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics, College Ave, a leading financial services company, today announces its new STEM Graduate Loan built to help grad students cover up to 100% of the cost of their graduate degree. With new Federal Direct unsubsidized loan limits for graduate students starting in July, College Ave's new STEM Graduate Loan provides a solution to the changing financing needs grad students may now face in fully funding their degree.

Bridging the Financing Gap for STEM Graduate Students

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, and the new College Ave STEM Graduate Loan is a new product in the graduate student loan market designed specifically for students pursuing an advanced degree in these fields. The College Ave STEM Graduate Loan:

Covers 100% of school-certified costs , which beyond tuition and fees, typically includes housing, meals and transportation

, which beyond tuition and fees, typically includes housing, meals and transportation Features in-school and post-graduation flexible repayment options , including a 9-month grace period to help graduates as they transition into their careers

, including a to help graduates as they transition into their careers Offers competitive variable and fixed rates , including an auto-pay discount

, including an Features no origination and application fees, and no penalty for early repayment

"We are very proud of our STEM Graduate Loan product, one of the first in the market, and how it will help graduate students in these crucial fields further their education and fuel their careers," said Joe DePaulo, CEO and Co-Founder of College Ave. "As the second largest private student loan lender in the country and a trusted and dependable partner to our customers and school partners, we are well-positioned to support and find creative financing solutions for graduate students, undergraduates and parents as they invest in higher education."

According to The College Board, loans are the largest source of funding graduate students use to cover the cost of their education: For the 2024-2025 school year, 62% of graduate students used loans to pay for college. With the College Ave STEM Graduate Loan, borrowers pursuing a Master of Science (MS), Master of Engineering (MEng.), Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS), Master of Science in Computer Science (MSCS) and Engineering Doctorate (DEng) can use the loan to cover any expenses included in the school's certified cost of attendance. And for some, that cost of attendance can be well above the upcoming federal funding limits, which cap at $20,500 annually and $100,000 in total. For example, the average cost of a Master of Science is more than $60,000, according to EducationData.org.

College Ave Offers Resources and Financing for Graduate Students

For prospective graduate students in STEM fields and beyond, College Ave offers resources and support, including:

The College Ave Student Loan Calculator to estimate monthly loan payments and total cost of the loan so students know what to expect before they borrow.

A $5,000 Grad School Sweepstakes, a no-essay, quick-and-easy-to-enter opportunity to help fund grad school.

A pre-qualification tool to help estimate rates without impacting credit scores.

Helpful Guides and Articles with resources and tips on how to plan and pay for graduate school.

In addition to the STEM Graduate Loan, College Ave offers a private graduate student loan and a suite of specialized graduate student loan products tailored to programs of study, including Medical School, Dental School, Law School, Veterinary Science, Health Professions, and MBA. For more information on how to plan and pay for grad school, visit collegeave.com to learn more.

About College Ave

College Ave started with a big vision and a simple mission - take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Today, College Ave is a leading financial services company that combines best-in-class technology with deep industry expertise to deliver practical, personal solutions - giving young adults confidence for the road ahead. We keep it simple: competitive rates, straightforward products, and support you can count on from start to finish. Visit: collegeave.com.

SOURCE College Ave