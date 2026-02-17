60% of Prospective Grad Students Unaware of the Upcoming Federal Student Loan Changes, New College Ave Survey Finds

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While the majority of prospective graduate students view an advanced degree as a non-negotiable for their career success, a new national survey from College Ave reveals a lack of awareness among prospective grad students regarding upcoming changes to federal student loans.

Despite more than half of prospective graduate students stating that graduate school is necessary to remain competitive in the job market (60%), a requirement for their intended field (54%) and necessary to increase their earning potential (51%), 6 out of 10 are unaware that significant changes to federal graduate student loan lending are months away.

What are the Federal Funding Changes Happening on July 1st?

Starting July 1, 2026, the Federal Grad PLUS Loans will be eliminated for new borrowers. Graduate students can continue to use Federal Direct Loans, which have new borrowing limits that may not cover the full cost of attendance:

Federal Direct Loan Limits : Capped at $20,500 annually and $100,000 total.

: Capped at and $100,000 total. Professional Degree Limits: Capped at $50,000 annually and $200,000 total.

"College Ave is well-positioned to help support graduate students as they invest in their future," said Dan Kennedy, Chief Marketing Officer, College Ave. "We are committed to helping students secure a bright path ahead as these federal changes take effect."

What are Grad Students Most Worried About When Paying for a Graduate Program?

The College Ave survey of college juniors and above considering graduate school conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights, highlights a growing knowledge gap regarding the actual cost of graduate school.

The Price Tag : Over half (55%) of students are unsure what their future grad program will actually cost.

: Over half (55%) of students are unsure what their future grad program will actually cost. The Big Investment : Of those who know, 35% expect the annual cost of their grad school program to be $50,000 or more per year.

: Of those who know, expect the annual cost of their grad school program to be The Uncertainty Factor: Among students who plan to use student loans to pay for grad school, a third (34%) remain unsure of exactly how much they will need to borrow.

Bridging the Funding Gap

To help graduate students navigate the federal funding changes and cover their full costs, College Ave offers a private graduate student loan and a suite of specialized graduate student loan products tailored for their program of study:

Medical School Loan

Dental School Loan

Law School Loan

Health Professions Loan

MBA Loan

College Ave's graduate student loans provide competitive rates and flexible repayment terms. With no origination or application fees, qualified borrowers may find College Ave's graduate student loans offer savings over federal student loan options.

In addition to its graduate loan offerings, College Ave offers planning tools, like a student loan calculator so students can estimate their future loan payments, a crucial piece to understanding the full cost of college. College Ave also launched its $5,000 College Ave Grad School Sweepstakes. This no-essay scholarship is a chance to win funds that can help cover tuition costs, including application and testing fees, textbooks, and everyday expenses during grad school.

For more information on how to plan and pay for college, visit collegeave.com to learn more.

About College Ave

College Ave started with a big vision and a simple mission - take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Today, College Ave is a leading financial services company that combines best-in-class technology with deep industry expertise to deliver practical, personal solutions - giving young adults confidence for the road ahead. We keep it simple: competitive rates, straightforward products, and support you can count on from start to finish. Visit: collegeave.com.

About the Survey

The College Ave survey was conducted by Barnes & Noble College Insights™. The national online survey of prospective graduate school students at 4-year colleges or universities (who were juniors, seniors or higher that were considering or definitely attending graduate school within 3 years of graduation) at one of the campuses served by Barnes & Noble College had 601 respondents and was fielded in November 2025.

SOURCE College Ave