College Ave Named Official Student Loan Partner of the Houston Dash

Houston Dash Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win a $5,000 Scholarship from College Ave

WILMINGTON, Del. and HOUSTON, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave, a leading financial services company with a passion for helping students embark on a bright future, and the Houston Dash announced a multi-year agreement exclusively naming College Ave as the Official Student Loan Partner of Houston Dash. In addition to trademark rights, stadium signage, digital/social elements, a Match Presenter and onsite activation, College Ave is hosting the College Ave Kickoff Scholarship Sweepstakes exclusively for Dash fans to enter for a chance to win $5,000 for college.

"We are proud to be named the Official Student Loan Partner of the Houston Dash," said Angela Colatriano, Chief Marketing Officer, College Ave. "The club's celebration of its 10th anniversary inaugural match in the National Women's Soccer League coincides with our 10 years of serving access to higher education financing in the Houston community. We are proud to partner with an organization that recognizes and celebrates achievement both on and off the field."

"We are excited to officially welcome College Ave as the exclusive Student Loan Partner of the Houston Dash," said Ben Carruthers, Vice President of Partnerships. "This exciting partnership marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to supporting education and empowering the next generation of leaders. Together with College Ave, we are poised to embark on an exhilarating journey, filled with boundless opportunities to make a tangible difference in the lives of Dash fans and the broader Houston community."

As part of the sponsorship, College Ave will have significant presence both on and off the field and across digital channels. College Ave will present the Houston Dash vs. Portland Thorns match on May 17th at the Shell Energy Stadium in Houston. The College Ave Kickoff Scholarship Sweepstakes for Dash fans has launched. Fans can enter for a chance to win $5,000 for college here: https://www.collegeave.com/promotions/houston/

College Ave makes borrowing for college simple with its quick application, competitive rates and flexible repayment terms. CollegeAve.com is full of resources, including guides, articles and a student loan calculator, to help Houston families navigate ways to plan and pay for college. For more tips and information on how to pay for college, visit collegeave.com.

About College Ave

College Ave started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading financial services company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best-in-class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: collegeave.com.

ABOUT THE HOUSTON DYNAMO FOOTBALL CLUB

The Houston Dynamo Football Club is a multi-faceted organization that includes the Houston Dynamo, Houston Dash, Houston Dynamo Academy, Club affiliates, and the Club's supporters. Ted Segal acquired a majority ownership interest in HDFC in June 2021 and serves as the chairman of the Club. Under his leadership the organization completed a multi-million dollar renovation of Shell Energy Stadium in March 2023 and the Club moved into a 27,000 square foot headquarters in East Downtown in July 2023. The Dynamo are a Major League Soccer team that has won two MLS Cup championships, two Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and four conference championships in its first 17 seasons and has qualified to represent the United States in international competition eight times. The Dynamo have advanced to the Conference Championship series eight times in 17 years, the most of any Major League Soccer team since 2006; and the club's four appearances in the MLS Cup Final are tied for the most in the league during that time span. The Houston Dash joined the Houston Dynamo Football Club on Dec. 12, 2013, as the first expansion team of the National Women's Soccer League. The NWSL is the top-flight women's professional soccer league in North America, featuring many of the top players from the United States and Canada, as well as talent from around the world. The Dash began play in April 2014 for the start of the league's second season. The Dash captured their first league trophy, the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup, on July 26, 2020. The teams train at Houston Sports Park (HSP), the premier training facility in Southeast Texas, and play at Shell Energy Stadium in downtown Houston. For more information, log on to www.HoustonDynamoFC.com or call (713) 276-7500.

SOURCE College Ave