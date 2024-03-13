Chicago Fire FC Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win a $5,000 Scholarship from College Ave

WILMINGTON, Del. and CHICAGO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave, a leading financial services company with a passion for helping students embark on a bright future, and Chicago Fire FC today announced a multi-year agreement exclusively naming College Ave as the Official Student Loan Partner of Chicago Fire FC. In addition to trademark rights, stadium signage, digital/social elements, a Match Presenter and onsite activation, College Ave is hosting the College Ave Kickoff Scholarship Sweepstakes exclusively for Chicago Fire fans to enter for a chance to win $5,000 for college.

College Ave Named Official Student Loans Partner of Major League Soccer Club Chicago Fire FC

"We are thrilled to partner with Chicago Fire FC, a talented team and incredible club that does so much for youth, students and families both on and off the pitch," said Angela Colatriano, Chief Marketing Officer, College Ave. "For the past 10 years, College Ave has provided student and parent loans for Chicagoland families pursuing higher education. We are proud to show our commitment to the Chicago community and be part of the excitement that is The Fire."

"Chicago Fire FC is thrilled to launch this partnership with College Ave," said Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships Goyo Perez. "The Fire have always emphasized the importance of lifting up and providing opportunities for our community, and this partnership will allow us to support local students as they pursue higher education enroute to achieving their dreams."

As part of the sponsorship, College Ave will have significant presence both on and off the pitch and across digital channels. College Ave will present the Chicago Fire FC vs. Orlando match on May 29th at the historic Soldier Field in Chicago. The College Ave Kickoff Scholarship Sweepstakes for Chicago Fire fans will launch in April – fans should be on the lookout for how to enter for a chance to win $5,000 for college.

College Ave makes borrowing for college simple with its quick application, competitive rates and flexible repayment terms. CollegeAve.com is full of resources, including guides, articles and a student loan calculator, to help Chicagoland families navigate ways to plan and pay for college. For more tips and information on how to pay for college, visit collegeave.com .

About College Ave

College Ave started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading financial services company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best-in-class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: collegeave.com .

About Chicago Fire FC

The Chicago Fire Football Club was founded on October 8, 1997, on the 126th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. The Fire have won six major domestic championship titles, including the 1998 MLS Cup, the 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2006 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cups, as well as the 2003 MLS Supporters' Shield. The Club's charitable arm, the Chicago Fire Foundation, was recognized as ESPN's 2019 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. The Fire plays their home matches at historic Soldier Field. For more information, visit chicagofirefc.com .

SOURCE College Ave