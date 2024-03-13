Revolution Fans Can Enter for a Chance to Win a $5,000 Scholarship from College Ave

WILMINGTON, Del. and FOXBOROUGH, Mass., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Ave, a leading financial services company with a passion for helping students embark on a bright future, and the New England Revolution today announced a multi-year agreement exclusively naming College Ave as the Official Student Loan Partner of the New England Revolution. In addition to trademark rights, stadium signage, digital/social elements, a Match Presenter and onsite activation, College Ave is hosting the College Ave Kickoff Scholarship Sweepstakes exclusively for Revolution fans to enter for a chance to win a $5,000 for college.

College Ave Named Official Student Loans Sponsor of Major League Soccer Club the New England Revolution

"We are thrilled to partner with the New England Revolution, a championship-winning team and club with an incredible fan base," said Angela Colatriano, Chief Marketing Officer, College Ave. "For the past 10 years, College Ave has provided student and parent loans for New England families embarking on life's next big stage of higher education. Just as the Revolution excel on the field, we are proud to support their fans as they reach for the next level in their educational journey."

"We are thrilled to kick off this new relationship with College Ave as the Exclusive Student Loan Sponsor of the Revolution," said Brian Bilello, President, New England Revolution. "Like how the Revolution provide opportunities for elite prospects to compete at the highest level and further their development in our pro pathway, College Ave's mission to open doors to higher education for people of all ages makes this partnership a perfect fit."

As part of the sponsorship, College Ave will have significant presence both on and off the field and across digital channels. College Ave will present the New England Revolution vs. Philadelphia match on May 18th at the historic Gillette Stadium. The College Ave Kickoff Scholarship Sweepstakes for Revolution fans will launch in April – fans should be on the lookout for how to enter for a chance to win $5,000 for college.

College Ave makes borrowing for college simple with its quick application and loans with great rates and flexible repayment terms. CollegeAve.com is full of resources, including guides, articles and a student loan calculator, to help local families navigate ways to plan and pay for college. For more tips and information on how to pay for college, visit collegeave.com.

About College Ave

College Ave started with a big vision and a simple mission – take the stress out of paying for college so students can focus on preparing for a bright future. Now a leading financial services company, College Ave remains committed to using best-in-class technology and deep industry expertise to deliver practical and personal solutions that give young adults a running start on their roads to financial success. We offer best-in-class products with competitive rates and a customer-friendly experience from start to finish. Visit: collegeave.com.

About the New England Revolution

The New England Revolution, owned and operated by the Kraft family, began play in 1996 as one of the original founding clubs of Major League Soccer (MLS). Currently in the team's 29th season, the Revolution are five-time MLS Eastern Conference champions and claimed the 2021 Supporters' Shield after a record-setting season. The Revolution also claimed the 2008 North American SuperLiga, and 2007 U.S. Open Cup titles. The Revolution's home stadium is Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., and the club is headquartered at the Revolution Training Center at 1776 Revolution Way in Foxborough.

SOURCE College Ave