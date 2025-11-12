College Basketball Star Flau'jae Johnson Swaps Rapping for Gift-Wrapping this Holiday Season with DICK'S Sporting Goods

In Greatest Wrapper in the Game, Flau'jae can be seen strolling through a DICK'S Sporting Goods store, turning hard-to-wrap presents, like a basketball, golf club, treadmill, bike and Bogg bag, into perfectly packaged gifts fitted in custom Flau'jae wrapping paper that's as bold as her bars. The content ends with a humorous infomercial-style narration by Flau'jae, promoting her custom wrapping paper, which is now available to athletes nationwide through a social giveaway on DICK'S and Flau'jae's Instagram accounts. Fans who enter will have a chance to win rolls of the limited-edition Flau'jae wrapping paper, plus a signed piece of memorabilia*.

In addition, on Saturday, November 15, DICK'S House of Sport in Baton Rouge, Flau'jae's college town, will host an in-store giveaway of the custom wrapping paper for the first 200 athletes, no purchase required**. It's the perfect way for fans to celebrate the start of basketball season, get a jump on holiday shopping and add some extra flair to their gift wrapping.

"DICK'S is proud to be the destination for favorite holiday gifts each year, but we know many of them – especially sports equipment – can be hard to wrap," said Melissa Christian, VP of Brand Building at DICK'S Sporting Goods. "Greatest Wrapper in the Game was a fun way to bring that story to life, and with her standout athleticism and musical talent, Flau'jae was the perfect partner. Her creativity, confidence and energy embody the spirit of the season and make this campaign uniquely DICK'S Sporting Goods."

"Most fans know that I play ball and I rap, but not many know I'm also a great wrapper," said Flau'jae Johnson. "DICK'S has so many great sports gifts and everyone watching is going to love the fun we had with this, and I can't wait for them to get their hands on my limited-edition holiday wrapping paper – it's a festive, playful way to make even the trickiest gifts to wrap stand out this season."

While Flau'jae can't wrap gifts for everyone this season, DICK'S Sporting Goods is making the holidays easy and stress free by offering the season's hottest items with a variety of convenient ways to shop. From online at dicks.com, in-store or right from your phone, DICK'S makes it easy to find something for everyone on your list and wrap it in style.

*Starts 9:00AM ET on 11/12/25 and ends 11:59PM ET on 11/19/25. Open to 50 US/DC, 18+. See post for details, including Official Rules. Void where prohibited.

**Limited quantity. Distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Limit two per person. Must be present to receive wrapping paper.

