College Board Surpasses $32 Million in Scholarships for Students Nationwide, Extending Support Through the Class of 2030

Since launching in 2019, the program has awarded more than $23 million to over 24,000 students in all 50 states.

"Each and every student deserves the opportunity to own their future after high school," said Amy Reitz, senior vice president of BigFuture. "BigFuture Scholarships turn aspirations into action, helping teens dream big and take concrete steps to make those dreams real. This investment reinforces our commitment to opening doors for all students, especially those who need support the most as they plan what comes next."

bigfuture.org has helped millions of students explore careers, plan for college, and discover ways to pay for it. The free, online platform offers personalized tools that provide guidance through each step of the journey.

Each month, BigFuture awards two $40,000 scholarships and hundreds of $500 scholarships to students nationwide for completing simple, practical planning milestones. Unlike traditional scholarship programs, BigFuture Scholarships are open to all students. No essays, test scores, or minimum GPA are required. Students qualify by completing real planning steps, such as exploring careers, building a college list, and learning about financial aid.

So far, 60% of recipients come from lower-income backgrounds, and nearly half are first-generation college students, which confirms that when opportunity is accessible, students rise to meet it. Students from families earning under $60,000 a year receive double the chances to win, earning two entries for every completed step. The more steps they take, the more opportunities they have to be selected.

"I only have a GED. This scholarship will break the cycle in our family; my kids can go to college now," said Dinora Ramirez, whose daughter was awarded a $40,000 BigFuture Scholarship.

But parents aren't the only ones who see the program's impact. For families eager to support their teens' success, the opportunity is life changing. As Allison Ramirez shared, "My mom and dad don't have to worry anymore. They can put more money toward my sister's education, and I can go to a four-year college to become a chemist or a lawyer."

Starting this month, students in the class of 2028─current 10th graders─are officially eligible to earn BigFuture Scholarships by completing steps on bigfuture.org through their senior year.

