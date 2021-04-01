College Consensus Publishes Aggregate Consensus Ranking of the 100 Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021

The best liberal arts colleges in the nation keep the spirit of traditional college education alive, while reinventing the classical humanities and sciences for the 21st century. In general, national liberal arts colleges focus on undergraduate education, although many have at least a few master's degree programs. While they may encourage faculty and student research, their emphasis is primarily on providing the very best undergraduate experience with a common core of classes in the humanities, arts, and sciences. The Top Consensus Ranked National Liberal Arts Colleges have a reputation that attracts students interested in an education steeped in critical thinking, research, and communication.

College Consensus is an aggregate ranking system that brings together data from reputable college ranking sites like The Wall Street Journal, Wallethub, U.S. News & World Report, plus trustworthy student review sites like Cappex and Niche. We average all of a school's rankings for the Publisher Rating, and all of the student grades for the Student Review Rating. Averaged together, these numbers create the comprehensive Consensus score.

The top three schools in the Best National Liberal Arts Colleges for 2021 are (1) Washington and Lee University, (2) Pomona College, and (3) Williams College. The remaining top ranked schools are listed in descending order :

Claremont McKenna College

Amherst College

Bowdoin College

Grinnell College

Bryn Mawr College

Hamilton College

Swarthmore College

Bates College

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

Vassar College

Colby College

Middlebury College

Colgate University

Harvey Mudd College

Davidson College

Carleton College

University of Richmond

Haverford College

Barnard College

Colorado College

Mount Holyoke College

College of the Holy Cross

Scripps College

Whitman College

Smith College

Lafayette College

Macalester College

Connecticut College

Franklin and Marshall College

Occidental College

Pitzer College

Reed College

Bucknell University

Wabash College

DePauw University

Kenyon College

Union College (NY)

Trinity College

Gettysburg College

Oberlin College

Willamette University

St Olaf College

Spelman College

Kalamazoo College

Rhodes College

Virginia Military Institute

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

