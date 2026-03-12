College Football Playoff, In Partnership With Shaw Sports Turf, Donates College Football Playoff Fan Fields to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade

Synthetic Turf Repurposed to Support Youth Sports and Community Spaces

CALHOUN, Ga., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their ongoing commitment to sustainability and community impact through their Playoff Green program, the College Football Playoff (CFP), in partnership with Shaw Sports Turf, announced they have donated the synthetic turf fields used at fan events in Miami to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. The donated fields were featured at Playoff Fan Central and the Allstate Championship Tailgate during the 2026 College Football Playoff.

The College Football Playoff, in partnership with Shaw Sports Turf, donated the College Football Playoff fan fields to Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. Speed Speed

"Through this donation, we're demonstrating how major sporting events can leave a lasting legacy—one that prioritizes environmental responsibility, youth development and stronger local communities," said Ryan Allen Hall, senior director of public events and sponsorship at the CFP.

The field created for Playoff Fan Central at the Miami Beach Convention Center is planned for installation at the Boys & Girls Clubs' Kendall location at 9475 SW 88th Street. Measuring approximately 155 feet by 230 feet, the field will be the foundation for a brand-new space that will support youth soccer and flag football programming, including leagues serving nine-year-old athletes.

A second field, originally used at the CFP Championship Tailgate outside Hard Rock Stadium, will be installed at the Clubs' Southwest location at 2805 SW 32nd Avenue. This field will be resized to fit the existing space, replacing an older turf surface. The remaining material will also resurface the area surrounding the playground at the Kendall Club enhancing surface consistency and durability in a high-traffic play zones

"We're incredibly excited to receive this donation from CFP and Shaw. It will be a game changer for everything we do at our clubs," said Alex Rodriguez-Roig, president of Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade. "These fields will create an incredible opportunity to serve thousands of kids for years to come—enhancing our facilities, strengthening our role as a community hub and creating an even better place for kids and families to gather."

As the Official Synthetic Turf Provider of the College Football Playoff, Shaw Sports Turf manages the full lifecycle of these high-profile fields—from installation to responsible reuse or recycling. Through its reclamation process, turf and infill are either reused in community applications or recycled into

Shaw's NXTPlay® performance shock pad. Since launch, Shaw has reclaimed nearly 13.5 million pounds of synthetic turf and converted it into innovative performance products.

"At Shaw Sports Turf, sustainability is not an afterthought—it's built into how we design, install and responsibly retire our fields," said Chuck McClurg, president of Shaw's turf division. "Donating these fields brings to life our belief that it's More Than a Field. These surfaces are intended to help create inclusive spaces where kids can play their first game, learn teamwork, build confidence and develop resilience. That's what More Than a Field truly means—creating environments that support growth, connection and opportunity far beyond the turf."

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex®, COREtec®, Shaw Floors®, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial®, Shaw Contract®, Shaw Sports Turf®, Shawgrass®, Southwest Greens®, Watershed Geo® and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Ga., Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with approximately $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

ABOUT SHAW SPORTS TURF

As a premier North American synthetic turf brand, Shaw Sports Turf® has demonstrated industry leadership for more than two decades, delivering innovative playing surfaces for football, baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and other sports.

We are driven by innovation, quality, people and planet. Behind every product is our commitment to science and the athletes who train, compete, and recover on our surfaces. By studying athlete data, we strive to engineer smarter, high-performing, surfaces and champion a culture of progress. Our products are trusted by recreational, K-12, collegiate and high-profile professional sports facilities. We believe every field is a high-profile feature and point of pride for its community – no matter the size or scope. Visit shawsportsturf.com or call 866.703.4004 for information or connect with us on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Shaw Sports Turf is a registered trademark of Shaw Integrated And Turf Solutions, Inc.; Note: all other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ABOUT BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF MIAMI-DADE

Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade has been serving youth in the community since 1946. What once was a single building and site for boys has grown to six Clubs and sites combined serving thousands of boys and girls year-round, providing programs in the areas of character and leadership development, educational enhancement, career preparation, health and life skills, cultural arts and sports, fitness and recreation. Club staffing, initiatives, and programs are designed to inspire and enable area youth and provide them with the resources to succeed and share in the American Dream. For more information, please call 305.446.9910 or visit www.bgcmia.org, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

CONTACT:

Candice Hall

[email protected]

706-879-3535

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf