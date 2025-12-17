Shaw Industries and Related Company File Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Tuftco Corp.

Legal action seeks to protect Shaw's patented GAME ON® technology

DALTON, Ga., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shaw Integrated and Turf Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Shaw Industries Group, Inc., and related company, Columbia Insurance Company, have initiated legal action against Tuftco Corp. in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee (Chattanooga Division) alleging that Tuftco infringes two U.S. patents (Nos. 12,006,606 and 12,139,833) related to machinery Tuftco markets as "ColorTurf" for manufacturing artificial turf.

Shaw and Columbia are bringing this suit to protect their patented technology, uphold fair competition, and preserve and protect the innovations of Shaw's engineers that have been the hallmark of Shaw's business for more than half a century. The two patents at the center of this case are embodied in Shaw's GAME ON® product, which integrates sports turf design elements—such as hash marks, lines, numbers, and logos—into the manufacturing process.

This patented technology earned Shaw the 2022 Innovator Award from the Synthetic Turf Council, which recognized the innovation for elevating the visual identity of the field, improving overall performance, and increasing safety in synthetic turf systems.

ABOUT SHAW

Shaw Industries Group, Inc. is a leader in flooring and other surface solutions designed for residential housing, commercial spaces and outdoor environments. Leveraging strengths in design, innovation and operational excellence, the company takes a people-centered, customer-focused, and growth-minded approach to meet diverse market needs. It creates differentiated customer experiences through its expansive portfolio of brands: Anderson Tuftex®, COREtec®, Shaw Floors®, Patcraft®, Philadelphia Commercial®, Shaw Contract®, Shaw Sports Turf®, Shawgrass®, Southwest Greens®, Watershed Geo® and more.

Headquartered in Dalton, Georgia, Shaw is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. with approximately $6 billion in annual sales and 18,000 associates worldwide.

Contact: Sara Martin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 817.528.7553

SOURCE Shaw Sports Turf