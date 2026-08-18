College House Launches Green Street-Powered Market Intelligence, Bringing Institutional-Grade Analysis to Student Housing

A full suite of market-level fundamentals and valuation data, plus proprietary university grades and commentary, mark the most significant product integration since Green Street's 2025 acquisition of College House

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- College House, the specialized data and analytics platform for the U.S. student housing sector, today launched a major platform expansion giving investors and operators direct access to Green Street estimates of fundamentals and valuation calibrated for student housing markets. Key metrics include cap rates, asset value indices, risk-adjusted return estimates, and fundamentals such as rates, occupancy, supply, and M-RevPAF growth. The release also introduces University Grades, a proprietary scoring framework which indicates long-term rent growth potential for nearly 180 schools nationwide.

The launch marks the most significant product integration to come out of Green Street's 2025 acquisition of College House, building on College House Sales Comps' launch in December 2025. Together, the two releases signal rapid integration. Within a year of the deal closing, College House clients have gained direct access to the same research discipline Green Street applies across the rest of commercial real estate — now purpose-built for student housing.

College House tracks more than 3,500 purpose-built properties across 280-plus collegiate markets and 1.5 million-plus beds — the most comprehensive dataset of its kind in the industry.

New capabilities include:

Valuation Data — Underwriting benchmarks calibrated for student housing markets, including a full risk-adjusted IRR build-up (cap rate, cap-ex, intermediate and long-term NOI growth, and risk adjustments), current and historical cap rates, and a Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI) which combines current yields and forward NOI growth projections to track asset values in real time.





— Underwriting benchmarks calibrated for student housing markets, including a full risk-adjusted IRR build-up (cap rate, cap-ex, intermediate and long-term NOI growth, and risk adjustments), current and historical cap rates, and a Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI) which combines current yields and forward NOI growth projections to track asset values in real time. Fundamentals Data — Estimates of market rates, occupancy, new supply, NOI growth, and M-RevPAF growth layered onto the already-rich market intelligence College House clients are accustomed to. Clients can benchmark markets against broader regions and the student housing industry as a whole, and also leverage forward-looking analyst estimates of fundamental performance.





— Estimates of market rates, occupancy, new supply, NOI growth, and M-RevPAF growth layered onto the already-rich market intelligence College House clients are accustomed to. Clients can benchmark markets against broader regions and the student housing industry as a whole, and also leverage forward-looking analyst estimates of fundamental performance. University Grades & Analyst Commentary — A proprietary grade, composed of seven independent variables, that represents long-term rent growth potential for nearly 180 institutions, each paired with a summary of key market-level demand and supply factors.

"Our clients have always trusted us for the depth of our student housing data," said Charlie Matthews, General Manager of College House. "Now, they get that same depth paired with institutional-grade investment analytics, without leaving the platform."

"This is exactly the integration we envisioned when we acquired College House," said Andrew McCulloch, Chief Analytics Officer of Green Street. "Combining Green Street's independent research and proprietary valuation framework with College House's best-in-class data assets, will provide student housing investors a complete toolkit to allocate capital more effectively."

Green Street's inaugural Student Housing Outlook report was recently published, offering a closer look at the market intelligence now powering College House, with a deep dive into valuation trends, supply dynamics, and investment opportunities across key university markets.

Download a preview of the report.

The new capabilities are available immediately to Enhanced Reporting and Database Explorer subscribers. Standard-tier users will see a preview with the option to upgrade. Learn more: https://collegehouse.com/college-house-foundational-release-with-green-street/.

About College House

College House, a Green Street company, is the purpose-built data and analytics platform for the U.S. student housing industry, tracking more than 3,500 purpose-built properties across 280-plus collegiate markets and 1.5 million-plus beds — the most comprehensive dataset of its kind in the industry. College House delivers role-specific insights through two tailored views, Operate and Invest, and has been the platform of record for student housing performance data since 2019. Learn more at collegehouse.com.

About Green Street

Green Street is the leading global provider of actionable commercial Real Assets research, news, data, analytics, and advisory services — and parent company of College House. For over 40 years, Green Street has delivered unparalleled intelligence and trusted data on the public and private Real Assets markets, helping investors, banks, lenders, and other industry participants optimize investment and strategic decisions. The firm delivers exclusive market information, conclusion-driven insights, and predictive analytics. Today, Green Street's integrated platform serves more than 4,000 companies across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Learn more at www.greenstreet.com.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Green Street