Green Street News' Real Estate Alert Reports That Commercial Property Sales Through Mid-Year Are Up 30%, as Activity Surges Amid Macro Risks

Trades of properties valued at $25 million or more hit $164 billion in the first half of 2026, according to new data that tracks broker sales volume by sector and market.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Street News' Real Estate Alert has released its Mid-Year Broker Rankings, showing a sharp increase in commercial property sales through the first six months of the year.

Sales of commercial real estate properties valued at $25 million or more rose 29.9% to $164 billion from January to June, up from $126.3 billion in the first half of 2025, according to Green Street's Sales Comps Database.

The market for brokered trades was even stronger, as transactions brokered by a sell- side advisor soared 39.3%.

Sales of properties valued between $5 million and $25 million also rose in the first half. They increased 9.3% to $57.1 billion from $52.25 billion in the first six months of 2025.

"The rise in year-over-year sales borne out of Green Street's reporting and proprietary data shows a resilient market buoyed by fundamentals and unbowed by volatility," said Real Estate Alert managing editor Rich Quinn. "While investment professionals are keeping a keen eye on employment growth and interest rates, they appear primed to continue the upward trajectory of the past two years."

Despite continued conflict in the Middle East and Treasury yields much higher than widely forecast at the start of the year, market pros described a "risk on" sentiment.

"The market is cautious, but there is optimism that commercial real estate has tailwinds that can push through the macroeconomic backdrop," Quinn added.

The newsletter's league tables are based on responses from roughly 40 brokerages to a nationwide survey, with additional data drawn from independent reporting, property records, published reports, press releases and other sources.

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To receive a copy of Real Estate Alert's new special supplement focused on transactions between $5 million and $25 million, click here or visit greenstreetnews.com.

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