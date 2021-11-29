College Hunks Hauling Junk And Moving® Makes Historic Move, Sponsors Howard University Men's Basketball

WASHINGTON, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving®, a national industry leader in moving and junk-removal, recently signed a historic endorsement deal with the Howard University Men's Basketball players. This deal marks the first full-team endorsement of a Historically Black College & University, and the sponsorship covers the entire roster for the 2021-2022 season. College HUNKS celebrated the moment with the Howard basketball players at a signing event at the original HUNKS headquarters in Rockville, MD.

"One of our Core Values is Building Leaders, so we are proud to support college athletes as they set the path for their future endeavors," said Nick Friedman, Co-Founder of College HUNKS. "This partnership holds even more significance since Washington, D.C. is where Omar and I were born and raised and where College HUNKS originated as a business. Our sponsorship of the Howard University Men's Basketball players also ushers in a new era for NIL in the Washington D.C. metro area and, more importantly, for HBCU athletes nationwide."

"College HUNKS is an iconic brand, and Howard University is an iconic institution, so it makes sense to align our mutual passions for building leaders," said Tai Bibbs, Men's Basketball Team Captain at Howard University. "My teammates and I are looking forward to partnering with College HUNKS to promote their amazing employment opportunities for frontline staff, their moving and hauling services for clients, as well as their franchise opportunities for aspiring business owners."

Since the NCAA passed a new policy that opened up sponsorship opportunities for college athletes, College HUNKS has shown its support across the country. The company launched into these efforts by being the first to sign a collegiate athlete when they teamed up with University of Miami Quarterback D'Eriq King. The brand also signed the University of Central Florida Women's Basketball players, the first female team to receive a NIL deal. And most recently signed a deal with the San Diego State football team and are exploring other sponsorship opportunities in key markets. College HUNKS partnered with NOCAP Sports, which specializes in connecting brands with college athletes, to sponsor the Howard Basketball team, in which NOCAP coordinated with player Khalil Robinson and team captains Tai Bibbs, Steve Settle III and Randall Brumant.

"Our business started as an underdog with a beat-up cargo van in college, so aligning with student-athletes that historically have not received large media attention is important to our brand purpose. College HUNKS has a diverse team, and we strive to brighten the spotlight within and outside of our brand to build leaders and make a positive impact," continued Friedman. "By sponsoring the Howard University players and being the first to partner with an HBCU basketball team, we hope to inspire and help people across the country learn about the amazing employment opportunities with our company as well as opportunities for financial freedom through franchise ownership."

Howard University holds a distinctive significance to College HUNKS Co-Founders Nick Friedman and Omar Soliman. The duo grew up in Washington D.C. and attended Howard University homecoming events during their youth. Friedman also played on the Howard University intramural club basketball team and won the national championship with the team in 2007.

"Community engagement is at our core, and when we are able to partner - whether that be through college athlete endorsements or the numerous social causes that our franchise partners pursue throughout the year - we can further live our values and company purpose that help distinguish our brand," added Friedman.

College HUNKS has several franchise locations in the greater D.C. Metropolitan area, including Northern Virginia, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, Annapolis, Bel Air, Frederick, Upper Marlboro, and Washington, DC.

For more information, visit www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram .

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has over 170 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. For every service the HUNKS complete, two nutritious meals are donated to a family or child in need. Within three years of this partnership, donations have exceeded two million meals. Today, the company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment. https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com .

