College Promise Announces Careers Institute to Unite Leaders to Build the Workforce of Today and Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- College Promise, in partnership with several national philanthropies, announces the College Promise Careers Institute , a 3-day summit beginning November 16th that will convene hundreds of our nation's trailblazers - educators, employers, government executives, and other thought leaders and practitioners - to tackle the most complex challenges American workers face -- from the role of artificial intelligence to the increasing importance of human skills. More than half of our nation's workforce - the talent pipeline to our nation's future prosperity - are the millions of students pursuing certificates and degrees in America's community colleges, universities, and career-technical schools.

With the understanding that crafting solutions requires collaboration and commitments from all sectors, College Promise is partnering with a diverse array of organizations, including Ascendium Education Group, the Carnegie Corporation of New York, the ECMC Foundation, The Kresge Foundation, the Lumina Foundation, LinkedIn, IBM, and Burning Glass among many others, to bring forth the best solutions needed to rebuild and sustain a world-class American workforce.

"The pandemic has accelerated major industry transitions and job restructuring across the country, requiring workers to adopt a lifelong student mindset," said Rosye Cloud of College Promise. "Rather than waiting to return to what things once were, we must seize this opportunity and unite around solutions this moment demands."

The current economic climate, though undeniably challenging, will continue to bring out the best in our collective American spirit. Despite the odds, American workers show fierce perseverance, while adapting to change.

"From preschool teachers to college professors to career counselors to employers, we must take a holistic approach to ensure tighter collaboration between those who educate, train, and hire. Every stakeholder along the way plays an important, interconnected role in preparing students to thrive and succeed in attaining the American dream," said Martha Kanter, CEO of College Promise. "This event focuses on solution makers."

College Promise is a national, nonpartisan initiative to build broad public support for accessible, affordable, quality College Promise programs across the United States. Through partnerships with community colleges, universities, and leaders from across the nation's education, business, government, nonprofit, labor, and philanthropy sectors, College Promise supports communities and states to enact proven solutions that enable hardworking students to complete their college degrees or certificates, aligning no-cost tuition strategies with meaningful student supports. www.collegepromise.org

