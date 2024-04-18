Collegeboxes Offers Northeastern University Oakland Students Discount for Move-Out Day

OAKLAND, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collegeboxes® has now partnered with Northeastern University in Oakland to streamline the campus move-out process for students and faculty.

More than 350 schools nationwide – and 116 schools in California – have teamed with Collegeboxes to assist their students. A special introductory discount code is currently being offered at Northeastern Oakland to mark the end of spring classes.

Northeastern University Oakland students who sign up for summer storage services at Collegeboxes.com can use the introductory discount code “NE24” through June 1 for 10% off their storage costs. There are 116 schools in California that now partner with Collegeboxes, a division of U-Haul, to assist their students during the move-in and move-out process.

Collegeboxes, a division of U-Haul®, offers maximum convenience by picking up students' belongings from their dorm room at a scheduled time and placing them in a secure local U-Haul storage – or shipping those belongings to their desired location. The program offers the peace of mind from dealing with a trusted national brand while also having local teams in virtually every U.S. market.

"Collegeboxes broke records in 2023 by helping more students than any previous year," stated Dain Howell, Director of Collegeboxes. "This means a record number of students and families are looking for new and better ways to approach college move-out day. Our goal is to make college move-out a stress-free event for both parents and students. They just need to sign up, pack their things and Collegeboxes does the rest."

While 350-plus schools currently extend full-service moving benefits to their students through Collegeboxes, another 990 U.S. schools offer Collegeboxes' direct shipping service.

Full-service schools have access to school-scheduled dates for Collegeboxes specialists to assist students; pickup times from dorm rooms; loading and unloading boxes; barcoding boxes for easy tracking; reporting for students to easily follow their items; storage at secure local U-Haul facilities; and domestic and international shipping.

"Students pay by the item and Collegeboxes picks up those items, places them in storage for the summer, and delivers them back to students in the fall," Howell said. "We use customer service texting to keep parents and students informed, and they've let us know that is appreciated with their repeat business."

Collegeboxes has been moving students and storing items over the summer since 1999. Student communications go through Collegeboxes – not the school – so administrations are unburdened. Collegeboxes assumes all liability for possessions once they are in the care of the local team.

Interested in your school becoming our 117th partner institution in California? Just contact the Collegeboxes team at collegeboxes.com/contact-us .

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 967,000 rentable units and 83.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. Get the U-Haul app from them App Store or Google Play .

