Collette Health Transforms Virtual Care Delivery with Vonage

Technology Partnership Improves Patient Outcomes in Healthcare Through Advanced Video API and Virtual Nursing Solutions

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a part of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced that Collette Health , a leader in human-centered AI-virtual patient observation and virtual nursing solutions, has integrated Vonage's video capabilities into its virtual care platform. This technology partnership leverages Vonage Video API to enhance patient outcomes, such as fall reduction, and address challenges, including nursing shortages and increased demand for remote care.

Nicholas Luthy, Chief Product Officer at Collette Health said, "The pace of change in healthcare means innovative technology is essential to delivering care. Vonage's Video API not only meets but exceeds the standards we need to help healthcare professionals work smarter and focus on patient well-being. Our virtual care platform, supported by Vonage's technology, allows us to extend care teams with virtual support while maintaining exceptional standards of care."

Collette Health built its HIPAA compliant virtual care platform leveraging Vonage's reliable video technology to empower healthcare professionals to improve patient safety and optimize clinical workflows. This technology partnership has already logged over 24 million participant minutes, enabling care teams to monitor patients over extended periods with clarity and confidence remotely, and has enabled Collette Health to conduct virtual nurse interactions, including admissions and discharges. In addition, Vonage's AI-powered technology helps Collette Health to identify potential patient health risks in real-time, allowing for proactive interventions.

"By combining Collette Health's award-winning platform with Vonage's leading-edge Video API, healthcare providers can rely on secure and easy-to-use connections that lower technical barriers, streamline operations, and ensure patients receive timely and superior care," said Christophe Van de Weyer, President and Head of API for Vonage. "Vonage's partnership with Collette Health reinforces what's possible when secure, reliable technology, enhanced by AI capabilities, supports innovation in healthcare."

To learn more about Vonage for healthcare, check out a demo or schedule a meeting at our booth #4257 at HLTH2025 or visit Vonage.com .

About Collette Health

Collette Health helps hospitals keep patients safe and staff supported through one versatile virtual care platform. The integrated system combines virtual observation, virtual nursing, and workforce engagement through a single hardware, software, and user interface—eliminating complexity and maximizing efficiency.

Ranked #1 in the 2025 Best in KLAS Virtual Sitting & Nursing category, Colette Health's cloud-first architecture used 20x less network bandwidth than competitors. The approach is built by clinicians, proven in hospitals, and scaled with measurable and replicable results.

Colette Health partners with 170+ hospitals nationwide, powering more than 15 million observation hours. Each year the integrated platform helps prevent 100,000+ patient falls and generates $3.5 billion in savings through safer care, stronger staff retention, and smarter workflows. Learn more at collettehealth.com or follow on LinkedIn .

About Vonage

Vonage, a part of Ericsson, creates technology that empowers enterprises and equips developers to lead in the next era of digital transformation. Its AI-powered platforms and tools enable new value creation and innovative customer experiences across mobile networks and the cloud.

The company's technology portfolio includes Network APIs, CPaaS, CCaaS, and UCaaS solutions. Trusted by enterprises across industries and embraced by developers around the world, Vonage is committed to reimagining every digital interaction.

Vonage is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and operates within Ericsson Group Business Area Global Communications Platform (BGCP). For more information visit www.vonage.com and follow @Vonage.

Copyright © 2025 Vonage. All rights reserved. VONAGE®, the V logo, and other Vonage marks are registered trademarks of Vonage or its affiliates in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Vonage