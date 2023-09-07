Collibra Acquires SQL Data Notebook Vendor Husprey

Latest acquisition from the data intelligence leader accelerates a simplified user experience and faster time to insights

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the acquisition of Husprey, a leading integrated SQL data notebook platform.

Husprey empowers data and business analysts to simply and easily create SQL notebooks, collaborate across teams, and use data to make business decisions. The integration of Husprey into the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud will enable a last mile solution to the data intelligence journey by providing further context, meaning and insights from data found through Collibra. The collaborative data workspace features intelligent automation through AI to simplify workflows, a streamlined fluid text editor, data explorer tool and documentation, browsable query history, and a modern user experience.

"Collibra and Husprey have a shared vision rooted in data democratization and improving access to trusted data for all," said Felix Van de Maele, Co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "Our new integration will provide customers with an easy-to-use solution that goes above and beyond what is available in the data intelligence market today. This is a powerful investment in the Collibra user experience. With the added expertise of the Husprey team, we're creating new and compelling generative AI developments that will make the work of data and business analysts even easier and faster."

Many large enterprises lack a simple and collaborative way to unlock insights from data for all users. The new integration will enrich the user experience within Collibra Data Catalog and Collibra Data Marketplace, providing improved data access to everyone within an organization and enabling users to find, access, and trust the data they have to deliver meaningful insights faster.

"At Husprey, we developed an integrated data workspace that provides an engaging user experience and empowers teams to make better data-informed decisions," said Thibaut Collette, Co-founder and CEO of Husprey. "We are thrilled to join forces with Collibra to improve data culture across the enterprise."

