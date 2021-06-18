Collibra Announces 24 Gold and Silver Partners for 2021

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced that 24 organizations have achieved Gold and Silver status as technology and services partners in the Collibra Partner Program by helping data citizens achieve success throughout their data journeys.

Gold partners are the highest level of the Collibra Partner Program, and exhibit expertise in Collibra's solutions and a proven track record in delivering value. Gold partners include Accenture, AWS, Databricks, Deloitte, Google Cloud, Snowflake and Tableau.

Silver partners include Ataccama, BigID, Capgemini, Carahsoft, Cognizant, Datashift, First San Francisco Partners, Infosys, LMI Consulting, Octopai, Okera, Precisely, Privitar, PwC, SecuPi, Silwood Technology, and Slalom Consulting.

"Collibra's Gold and Silver partners are an exceptional group dedicated to creating real value for our joint customers," said Steve Walden, SVP of business development at Collibra. "Since the launch of the Collibra Partner Program in September 2020, we've made substantial strides in how we scale our work with trusted partners. I'm looking forward to our continued close partnerships as we enable our customers to govern and manage their data ecosystem with Collibra."

The Gold and Silver partners participated in this year's Data Citizens '21 , the conference for enterprise data professionals. At the event, Accenture was recognized as Partner of the Year and Datashift was recognized as Customer Impact Partner of the Year for their continued commitment to providing value for joint customers.

The Collibra Partner Program offers fully integrated solutions to customers, making it easier for them to discover, access, collaborate, trust and execute on data-driven insights. Through prescriptive certification, programmatic coaching and account management, the program provides partners with dedicated resources and unparalleled access and support to make joint customers more successful.

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

