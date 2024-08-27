Collibra Expands SAP Partnership with Native Integrations to SAP Datasphere

Collibra continues its support of joint SAP customers to maximize their data and AI investments

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the general availability of its initial integration with SAP Datasphere, a comprehensive data service that delivers seamless and scalable access to mission-critical business data. The first phase of integration between Collibra and SAP Datasphere is for SAP Analytics Cloud. In addition, Collibra also announced the public launch of its integration support of SAP Datasphere models with general availability to follow next month. This is a key milestone in developing a business data fabric across an enterprise's entire data landscape and ensuring joint customers have access to trusted and governed data.

"Our mission is to provide trusted data and drive trustworthy AI across our customers' data landscapes, with Collibra as a key part of our business data fabric architecture," said Dan Yu, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Solutions, Data and Analytics, SAP SE. "We are excited to announce the general availability of the initial product integration between Collibra and SAP Datasphere to help companies address their complex data governance challenges. We will continue to strengthen our partnership with Collibra to help customers do more with trusted data."

Since March 2023, Collibra and SAP have been working together to deliver accurate, trusted data for every use case, every user and across every data source. Collibra brings a unified view of an organization's data assets from SAP and other data sources, making it easier for all data stakeholders to derive insights and make informed decisions. The Collibra and SAP partnership enables organizations to:

Use context to build trust: Get rich context by connecting business, technical and privacy metadata with quality and lineage to drive better decisions.

Get rich context by connecting business, technical and privacy metadata with quality and lineage to drive better decisions. Empower everyone across the enterprise: Put trust back into your data for all business users.

Put trust back into your data for all business users. Future-proof enterprise data strategy: Invest in a data foundation that can meet data needs today and tomorrow.

Invest in a data foundation that can meet data needs today and tomorrow. Scale data policies: Provide the ability for data experts to maintain cross-system policies to classify and protect data.

The GA release of Collibra integration with SAP Datasphere for SAP Analytics Cloud highlights the collaboration of SAP and Collibra, two leading data and AI technology companies, on solving complex data governance challenges and creating a unified data landscape to enable all users to understand and use data effectively. However, data can only be used effectively if it is trusted and governed properly. This is especially true with the rise of generative AI and the influx in the creation of new AI models.

"Customers of both Collibra and SAP will benefit greatly from our joint technology and go-to-market efforts," said Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer for Collibra. "By integrating Collibra Data Intelligence Platform and SAP Datasphere, data users can now easily find reliable and trusted data and data owners can ensure easy, yet compliant, access and usage of data to feed AI models."

Sellers continued, "We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and look forward to continuing our strong partnership focused on additional capabilities and use cases for joint customers. Together, Collibra and SAP empower our customers to meet a critical need for trusted and governed data. The general availability of this integration is an important first step."

To learn more about the SAP partnership and to see the new, native integrations between Collibra and SAP Datasphere in action, please check out our blog post and webinar .

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers do more with trusted data. Our Data Intelligence Platform brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Collibra