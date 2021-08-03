Collibra Announces Laura Sellers as Senior Vice President of Product

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the addition of Laura Sellers to its leadership team. As senior vice president of product, Laura will lead Collibra's product organization and join the company's executive team.

Laura brings more than 20 years of experience in the enterprise tech industry to Collibra. She has a strong understanding of how to align product teams with cross-functional organizations – from go-to-market through engineering. Her deep expertise in product management and operational excellence will be valuable for Collibra as the company and the enterprises it serves take their data intelligence and business growth initiatives to the next level.

"It's a pivotal time as enterprises look to unlock the value of their data to reach their desired business outcomes. With Laura's proven success driving the product management lifecycle, Collibra is better positioned than ever to empower enterprises to deliver accurate, trusted data across the organization," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "Laura's appointment is a further commitment of our investment in growing leaders from within our organization. Her exceptional experience and strong record of execution is proof that she is the right leader to drive incredible outcomes for our customers."

Prior to joining Collibra, Laura held product management leadership roles for over nine years at Alteryx, where she scaled the organization and served as VP of product management and product marketing through the company's successful IPO. She most recently served as EVP of product and engineering at GoSpotCheck and Hat Labs, a spin out company of GoSpotCheck. Her early work in sales and go-to-market development at Oracle also gives Laura a unique perspective on product management.

"I look forward to this amazing opportunity to support enterprises on their data intelligence journey," said Sellers. "Customers trust and rely on Collibra to deliver results with our best-in-class data intelligence capabilities. My focus is to continue executing on our product roadmap, extending our data thought leadership, and creating a product experience that customers love."

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

