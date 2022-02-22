Collibra Appoints Laura Sellers as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Laura Sellers to chief product officer. Laura was most recently the senior vice president of product at Collibra, leading long-term product vision and expanding key strategic partnerships.

"Laura has had a massive impact since joining our team last year," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "In her first nine months at Collibra, she brought a strategic viewpoint, grounded in customer empathy, to how we imagine, design and deliver products that delight and bring value to our customers and partners. It's an honor to announce this promotion for Laura, and I'm confident that she is the leader we need as we scale into our next phase and lead the data intelligence category."

Laura has more than 20 years of experience in enterprise software, product management and operational excellence. In her previous role at Collibra, she led organizational transformation with a focus on cross-functional alignment and drove the product roadmap for the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud , a single system of engagement that unifies data governance, data privacy, data catalog, data lineage and data quality. Prior to joining Collibra, Laura held product management leadership roles for over nine years at Alteryx, where she scaled the organization and served as VP of product management and product marketing through the company's successful IPO.

"From the moment I joined Collibra, I have been impressed by both the incredible opportunity in the data intelligence space and the dedication from our team to deliver a best-in-class experience to our customers," said Sellers. "I'm looking forward to taking on this expanded role as we continue to deliver an innovative product experience that our customers trust."

The appointment follows Collibra's $250 million Series G funding , which more than doubled its valuation to $5.25 billion. The company also recently announced a strategic investment from Snowflake Ventures , the venture arm of Snowflake, to deepen its partnership and drive product development. With its latest investments, Collibra continues its mission to change the way organizations use data — with the belief that governed, accessible, and trusted data has the power to change things for good.

About Collibra

Since 2008, Collibra has been uniting organizations by delivering trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to all types of data. The Global 2000 relies on Collibra to create the critical alignment that accelerates workflows and delivers better results faster. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. To learn more, visit collibra.com , follow @Collibra on Twitter or follow us on LinkedIn .

