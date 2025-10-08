Collibra Celebrates Partner Achievement with 2025 Partner Excellence Awards

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the leader in unified governance for data and AI, today announced the recipients of its annual Collibra Partner Excellence Awards. These awards recognize the world's leading technology and services organizations who have partnered with Collibra to help customers solve complex data challenges. Since 2018, the Collibra Partner Excellence Awards have celebrated the Collibra partner ecosystem's commitment to customer success and building data confidence throughout organizations.

Winners of the 2025 Collibra Partner Excellence Awards include:

Global Systems Integrator of the Year: Deloitte

Recognizes a global system integrator for exceptional performance in driving new business and achieving substantial bookings, ultimately empowering organizations worldwide with data confidence.

Global Cloud Partner of the Year: Google Cloud

Honors outstanding performance in delivering joint cloud solutions that drive new business and achieve significant bookings to organizations globally.

Global Technology Partner of the Year: SAP

Celebrates outstanding innovation and platform integration that results in significant new business and joint customer bookings worldwide.

Regional Systems Integrator of the Year, North America: First San Francisco Partners

Spotlights a regional system integrator for their exceptional ability to generate new business and achieve substantial bookings, empowering North American organizations with greater data confidence.

Regional Systems Integrator of the Year, EMEA: Billigence

Celebrates outstanding performance of a global system integrator for driving new business and achieving significant bookings to deliver data confidence to organizations in the EMEA region.

Rising Star Partner of the Year: PwC

Honors a Collibra partner that has risen through the ranks to increase the volume of joint customer engagements, resulting in new pipeline and co-sell results.

US Collibra Public Sector Partner of the Year: Carahsoft

Recognizes a US Public Sector partner that has demonstrated exceptional expertise in leveraging Collibra's unified governance platform to help organizations accelerate their data-driven initiatives.

International Collibra Public Sector Partner of the Year: Datalumen

Honors an international Public Sector partner that has showcased outstanding expertise in applying Collibra's unified data governance platform to accelerate mission-critical, data-driven initiatives for government and public organizations

Customer Impact & Innovation Partner of the Year, Global: Accenture

Celebrates a partner who has used an innovative data transformation initiative to create more engaging and relevant customer experiences for global customers.

Customer Impact & Innovation Partner of the Year, North America: Expleo

Celebrates a trusted partner driving enterprise-wide transformation with uncompromising standards of trust and compliance to help organizations scale AI responsibly and unlock lasting business value.

Customer Impact & Innovation Partner of the Year, EMEA: Layer Data

Celebrates a partner that blends innovation with a human touch, delivering data transformations marked by implementation excellence and exceptional customer satisfaction across EMEA.

Customer Impact & Innovation Partner of the Year, APAC: intelia

Celebrates a partner who has used an innovative data transformation initiative to create more engaging and relevant customer experiences in the APAC region.

Collibra Ranger of the Year, Partner Organization: Harry Hazelwood, Associate Director, Global Capability Lead - Data & AI Governance, Kubrick Group

Highlights a Collibra Ranger at a Partner organization who has led their organization in designing and implementing data and AI programs that drive real business value.

Partner Champion of the Year, EMEA: Rixt Baerveldt, Managing Partner, Clever Republic

Recognizes an individual who has led their customer in designing and implementing unified governance programs that drive real business value in EMEA.

Partner Champion of the Year, North America: Darshana Galande, Manager, Deloitte

Recognizes an individual who has led their customer in designing and implementing unified governance programs that drive real business value in North America.

