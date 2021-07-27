Collibra Appoints Madalina Tanasie as Chief Technology Officer

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Madalina Tanasie to chief technology officer. As Collibra's CTO, Madalina will lead engineering, architecture, security, production engineering, excellence enablement and quality assurance.

"Madalina has been serving as interim CTO for the last few months, where she has demonstrated exceptional leadership," said Felix Van de Maele, founder and CEO of Collibra. "Very quickly, we saw her talent as a leader, her brilliance as an engineer and her ingenuity as a product developer. I am proud to have Madalina as our first internal promotion to an executive-level position. Her vast experience and vision will further solidify Collibra's impact for our customers."

Madalina has more than 15 years of leadership experience in software engineering, cloud-native distributed systems and process management. Previously, she was the vice president of operations and excellence at Collibra, where she led organizational transformation for product operations and engineering, with a focus on engineering practices, scale and operational excellence. She served as interim CTO at Collibra from March 2021, focusing on strategic planning, streamlining engagement between product management, architecture and engineering, and building a strong and scalable culture across teams.

Prior to joining Collibra, Madalina served as vice president of engineering for Medidata Solutions, a SaaS provider for clinical research in life sciences. During her 11 years at Medidata, Madalina was instrumental in building the engineering teams, infrastructure, microservices and software that powered the company's platform for clinical development. She also previously held software engineering roles at the NYC Department of Education and TotalSoft. Madalina has master's and bachelor's degrees in computer science from Politehnica University of Bucharest.

Collibra, which provides the only end-to-end Data Intelligence platform, helps unite organizations by delivering accurate, trusted data for every use, for every user, and across every source. The company, which is valued at $2.3 billion, recently launched its "March to a Billion" initiative at Data Citizens '21 , a product journey designed to enable enterprises to load, discover, understand and use up to one billion assets with the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

