Collibra Awarded Significant Honors and Accolades from Major Technology Partners

Collibra has been named Partner of the Year by Google, Databricks and Snowflake

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced its selection as the data governance vendor of choice for Google Cloud , Databricks and Snowflake , winning the Partner of the Year award by each of these innovative organizations. These three major awards recognize Collibra's commitment to helping joint customers do more with trusted data. It also signifies the growing importance of data governance with the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and highlights Collibra as the leader in this space.

According to a Boston Consulting Group survey of 1,400+ C-suite executives, 88% of executives say they will increase their spending on AI and generative AI in 2024. With the growing focus on AI, CDAOs have an opportunity to build a collective and collaborative community around trusted data. AI initiatives put data governance top of mind for executives as they work to build a comprehensive plan to ensure the use of reliable and compliant data to build AI models.

However, while AI does present opportunities for growth, productivity and efficiency, it also poses some major challenges and risks, such as regulatory compliance, data privacy, and organizational and ownership complexities. By awarding Collibra the Partner of the Year Award, Google Cloud, Databricks and Snowflake are signaling that the Collibra Data Intelligence Platform is the preferred solution to tackle these AI challenges.

"These three major awards — one from Google, one from Snowflake, and one from Databricks — showcase the commitment Collibra has made over the last sixteen years to enable data leaders to govern their data" states Mark Schmitz, President, Field Operations at Collibra. "Working in unison with each of these partners, we are laser focused on meeting the needs of our collective customer community to solve their data and AI challenges."

With robust data governance, data quality, data catalog and AI governance solutions, Collibra continues to innovate in helping organizations find, access and trust their data. This level of innovation is enhanced by our partnerships with Google Cloud, Databricks and Snowflake:

Google: Together, we are extending Dataplex's functionality to multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud use cases, as well as embedding Google Cloud's Gen AI functionality by using Vertex AI in our product offerings. We are also collaborating with Google Cloud to provide AI Governance for AI built with Vertex AI.

Collibra builds on Databricks Unity Catalog capabilities, enabling business and technical stakeholders to easily discover trusted data and AI, collaborate effectively on data-driven initiatives, ensure regulatory compliance and safeguard data privacy. Snowflake: Combining the power of Snowflake's AI data cloud platform with Collibra's robust governance capabilities, including data quality and data protection, enables organizations to trust their data, manage it more wisely, and access and use it compliantly.

