Collibra Joins Snowflake and Industry Leaders to Support Data and AI Interoperability Across the Ecosystem Through the Open Semantic Interchange

The Open Semantic Interchange creates a universal semantic data framework for all companies to standardize their fragmented data semantics with an open, vendor-neutral specifications

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra today announced it is joining the Open Semantic Interchange (OSI), an open source initiative that creates a universal specification for all companies to standardize their fragmented data definitions with an open, vendor-neutral semantic model specification. OSI aims to enhance interoperability across various tools and platforms, offering enterprises a vendor-neutral specification that provides consistent metrics and definitions across dashboards, notebooks, and machine learning models.

OSI is an open source initiative created by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, in partnership with leading industry ecosystem partners across multiple domains and industries including business intelligence (BI), data governance, data engineering, AI, financial services, and manufacturing. Its goal is to create a common, vendor-agnostic specification that defines semantic metadata in a standard, open format. By facilitating seamless semantic metadata exchange, the initiative will accelerate the adoption of AI and BI tools to streamline operations and reduce complexity. This in turn allows organizations to unify their data definitions, leading to more comprehensive and accurate data analysis and data product sharing to fuel AI innovation.

"By joining the Open Semantic Interchange, Collibra is committed to the creation of a universal standard that simplifies data operations and accelerates innovation for the broader ecosystem," said Tom Dejonghe, Vice President, Product Management Collibra. "Our participation ensures that organizations can infuse their data with the critical business context that Collibra provides, guaranteeing they can trust the data and its context completely. This open standard is essential to ensuring consistent, governed results regardless of the tool, platform, or AI application they choose." As a member of OSI, Collibra is helping to build a transparent and community-driven standard for semantic model sharing, ensuring that business metrics and definitions remain consistent and interoperable.

"Unlocking the full potential of data and AI requires a common foundation, and the Open Semantic Interchange is the critical step in building that bedrock," said Josh Klahr, Director of Analytics Product Management at Snowflake. "Our collaboration with partners like Collibra establishes a unified, vendor-neutral standard for semantic data, promoting clarity and consistency across the entire ecosystem. This initiative is essential for simplifying data operations, fostering innovation, and preparing organizations to build the next generation of AI applications."

OSI is poised to revolutionize interoperability within the data and AI ecosystem by providing a transparent, community-driven standard. This collaborative effort simplifies data operations, unlocks new possibilities for innovation, and gives organizations the flexibility and efficiency they need to build a future-ready data infrastructure.

To learn more about the Open Semantic Interchange visit Snowflake's blog here.

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers accelerate data and AI use cases — without the risk. Our powerful, unified platform brings flexible governance and continuous quality with automated visibility, control and traceability to the world's leading brands. Collibra unifies governance for data and AI for every user, every use case and across every source so that everyone in the organization can trust, comply and consume their data at scale. This is Data Confidence™. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more about the Snowflake and Collibra partnership.

SOURCE Collibra