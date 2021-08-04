Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, announced the availability of the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace , an online store providing applications and services. Collibra customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management, including for partner solutions. The company also announced it expects to offer cloud deployments on the Azure Cloud Platform by the end of September.

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud gives business and IT teams governed, self-service access to high-quality, trusted data assets. Collibra delivers one of the only end-to-end integrated platforms to help organizations discover, govern and trust data through integrated data governance, data catalog, data privacy, data quality and data lineage solutions. With Collibra's availability on Azure, the company is now one of the only Data Intelligence platforms available across AWS, Google Cloud and Azure marketplaces.

"Our top priority is helping our customers streamline processes, increase productivity, and ultimately achieve meaningful business outcomes with their data," said Steve Walden, SVP of business development at Collibra. "Collibra's multi-cloud approach allows our customers to leverage best-of-breed cloud providers to support, scale and reliably roll out their data solutions. This ensures customers can optimize their cloud investments while unlocking the power of data in their environments."

More and more organizations are looking for flexibility both in how they purchase software, as well as the cloud environments in which they deploy. The availability of Collibra across cloud vendors will provide customers with flexibility and support in both the short and long term, and ensures less disruption to their operations, should their needs change.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft. "We're happy to welcome Collibra's solution to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

