Collibra Joins SAP Endorsed Apps on SAP® Store

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, announced today that the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP® Store . SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with SAP as the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud becomes an SAP endorsed app," said Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer, Collibra. "Our system of engagement for data empowers teams to have governed access to high-quality, trusted data. Together with SAP, we are helping businesses transform data into insight to help our joint customers succeed."

Collibra delivers a best-in-class data intelligence cloud that tightly integrates data catalog, governance, lineage, quality, and privacy capabilities. SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing, and measurements against benchmarks results.

Ecosystem innovations, such as those that come from SAP Endorsed Apps, are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise for SAP customers.

"The genesis of the SAP and Collibra partnership is to help our customers go the last mile in data governance," said Irfan Khan, Chief Product Officer and President of SAP HANA® Database & Analytics, SAP. "The core capabilities of Collibra – lineage, data privacy, governance, and catalog – combined with SAP Datasphere as the foundation of a business data fabric creates a symbiotic relationship. Collibra is a leader in the data intelligence space and is a great value-added extender for SAP and our customers."

SAP recently announced the SAP Datasphere solution, giving customers easy access to business-ready data across the data landscape. Collibra will have tailored integration with SAP, enabling customers to achieve an enterprise governance strategy by building a complete data catalog with lineage across their data landscape – both SAP and non-SAP data.

Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

