Collibra Named a Leader for the Second Consecutive Year in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the leader in unified governance for data and AI, today announced that Gartner® has identified Collibra as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms for the second consecutive year.

Governance has moved from a back-office requirement to a strategic capability. Expanded AI adoption, along with increasingly complex regulatory expectations and distributed data architectures, has raised the bar for how data and AI must be managed. Today, leaders need visibility, automation, and a platform that helps technical and business teams work in sync. The Collibra Platform provides that foundation.

"We believe this recognition validates our commitment to unifying governance for data and AI and to support organizations with a platform that delivers clarity, trust, and control," said Felix Van de Maele, Co-Founder and CEO of Collibra. "We are especially pleased to have scored well across all of the use cases evaluated in the report."

Why We Think Collibra is a Leader

According to Gartner®, Leaders exhibit a high capability to deliver on their current vision and are well-positioned for the future of data and analytics governance. "These areas closely align with what we hear from our customers and where we think the market is heading," continued Van de Maele.

Unified Governance for Data and AI

In the report, Gartner underscores the importance of dedicated AI Governance capabilities. As investments in AI continue to increase, organizations are seeking a consistent way to govern models, training data, and AI use cases. By unifying our data and AI governance capabilities, Collibra connects these core elements, enabling end users to move quickly while maintaining oversight, safety, and compliance.

Strong Market Understanding

The Collibra Platform is designed for the full data and AI lifecycle. In the report, we feel Gartner points to our vision for delivering an end-to-end solution for governing data and AI within a single control and context plane.

The core of the Collibra Platform is unifying data governance, AI governance, cataloging, lineage, data quality, and privacy in one place, supported by an enterprise semantic graph that carries context throughout the lifecycle.

Deep Ecosystem Partnerships

Collibra has an ecosystem that accelerates adoption. In the report, Gartner notes our bi-directional integration with SAP, as well as native integrations with over 100 applications and data environments. This has proven vital to our customers, given that most operate across multicloud, hybrid, and distributed data landscapes.

Access the Report and Blog

For more information and resources on Collibra's product offerings, please visit collibra.com .

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Data and Analytics Governance Platforms, Anurag Raj, Guido De Simoni, Donna Medeiros, January 06, 2026 - ID G00828171

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner Business and Technology Insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

