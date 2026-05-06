Collibra Launches AI Command Center to Scale Agentic AI with Real-Time Oversight and Continuous Control

Agent sprawl is outpacing enterprise oversight.

The AI Command Center puts control back where it belongs.

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the leader in unified governance for data and AI, today announced the launch of the AI Command Center, a first-of-its-kind solution designed to provide real-time automated control over agentic AI. Alongside a new strategic partnership with Giskard, the launch marks a pivotal shift in how enterprises move from passive AI oversight to active, continuous lifecycle management.

"We are entering the era of agentic AI, where systems don't just suggest answers, they take actions," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "And every enterprise scaling AI today is paying a hallucination tax: the hidden cost of manual oversight, rework, and risk that grows with every new agent in production. The AI Command Center eliminates that tax. It gives organizations real-time visibility, continuous control, and the confidence to run AI at the pace it operates."

AI is agentic, and that changes how organizations must operate

As agents take action across workflows and decisions, they shift from generating outputs to driving outcomes that materially affect revenue, customer trust, and regulatory exposure. Yet enterprises are deploying agents faster than they can see, validate, or control them. According to a recent Collibra/Harris Poll survey, 91% of tech decision makers say their organizations are already developing or rolling out agentic AI, and 86% are confident it will drive ROI, yet fewer than half (48%) have established the governance policies needed to oversee it. The result is an accountability gap: agents acting in production without clear ownership, decisions that can't be traced when they go wrong, and risk exposure that surfaces only after the damage is done. Closing this gap is the defining challenge of agentic AI in production.

Introducing the AI Command Center: The end-to-end control plane for AI

The AI Command Center is Collibra's answer to that gap. It gives organizations a unified control plane to see, monitor, and control AI systems and agents across the entire AI lifecycle, with real-time signals on ownership, behavior, decisions, and risk. Teams can monitor what's actually deployed, trace how decisions are being made, identify where systems are drifting, and intervene before an exposure becomes an incident.

More than 40 leading enterprises participated in the private preview of the AI Command Center, validating the need for a centralized way to operate AI at scale across industries.

"AI adopters must extend their data governance programs to address new agentic AI risks with continuous monitoring and oversight," said Kevin Petrie, VP of Research at BARC. "Collibra's new capabilities offer granular, real-time controls to support these requirements so that AI, data, and security leaders gain confidence in their AI-driven workflows."

AI startup Giskard partnership and AI UC-1 standards bring validation to agentic AI

Collibra's technology partnership with Giskard connects execution level testing and validation directly to the control plane, ensuring that insights into model behavior, agent performance, and potential risks are continuously captured and productionized.

"Enterprise AI leaders need both top-down governance on how agents are built, and bottom-up tests that operationalize this governance directly inside the CI/CD pipelines of AI engineers," said Alex Combessie, Co-CEO and Co-founder of Giskard. "That's exactly what Giskard and Collibra now deliver together: governance that actually reaches the execution layer, where AI risks really live."

At the same time, Collibra introduces new out-of-the-box assessment templates aligned with the AI UC-1 compliance standards, giving organizations a defensible framework to consistently evaluate agents across risk, compliance, and readiness.

Together, these capabilities ensure that AI systems are not only built but also validated, assessed, and continuously controlled throughout their lifecycle, giving organizations the confidence to deploy and scale agentic AI.

Delivering governed context to agents: Accelerating MCP adoption

Scaling AI agents is only half the challenge; the other half is making sure they have the right context. Collibra's MCP Server closes that gap, delivering governed metadata and business context to agents in real time, right where users need it.

"With AI agents taking real action across systems, Collibra's AI Command Center will give Weir Group the foundation to scale agent‑led innovation confidently by combining real‑time oversight with the freedom for teams to build and deploy responsibly," said Robin Sinclair, Data Governance Product Owner of The Weir Group. "By integrating MCP Server, AI agents can operate directly on trusted data and context, turning governance into an enabler of faster, safer agent‑led innovation."

More than 100 customers are already using Collibra's MCP Server to power context-aware AI systems and agents, reflecting strong demand for trusted, structured context in AI workflows and driving its rise to a top position in the Databricks Marketplace through real enterprise adoption.

Collibra has joined the Agent Bricks ecosystem as a launch partner and will showcase at the Databricks Data + AI Summit how MCP is reshaping AI deployment.

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers accelerate data and AI use cases — without the risk. Our powerful, unified platform brings flexible governance and continuous quality with automated visibility, control and traceability to the world's leading brands. Collibra unifies governance for data and AI for every user, every use case and across every source so that everyone in the organization can trust, comply and consume their data at scale. This is Data Confidence. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Collibra