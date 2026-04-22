Google Cloud and Collibra Deepen Partnership to Bring Business Context and Semantics Directly to Knowledge Catalog

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Collibra, the leader in unified governance for data and AI, today announce an expansion of their strategic partnership. The collaboration focuses on the critical role of business context and robust data governance within the modern open lakehouse environment. As a result, joint customers gain unified data discovery, semantics and compliance leveraging Collibra working with Google Cloud Knowledge Catalog to support their Google Cloud ecosystem.

The Importance of Business Context for AI Readiness

Through this partnership, Collibra integrates with Google Cloud Knowledge Catalog to ensure that data is not just cataloged but enriched with essential business context. This context—including data lineage, ownership, quality and definitions—is vital for enabling every user, from data scientists to business analysts, to trust and understand their data before leveraging it for AI initiatives and critical business decisions.

Bi-directional Integration with Google Cloud Dataplex

A major focus of the expanded collaboration is a new, bi-directional integration that allows customers to push Collibra-governed metadata directly into Google Cloud's intelligent data fabric, Knowledge Catalog. This capability ensures that the comprehensive business context and governance policies defined in Collibra are natively accessible within the Dataplex environment, providing a single, consistent view of governed data across the entire data estate.

This deep integration streamlines operations and ensures consistency by:

Enriching the Fabric (Outbound): Business context and governance policies defined in Collibra flow natively into Dataplex, making governed metadata instantly accessible to users within their existing Google Cloud workflows.





Business context and governance policies defined in Collibra flow natively into Dataplex, making governed metadata instantly accessible to users within their existing Google Cloud workflows. Automated Discovery (Inbound): Technical metadata and discovery insights from Dataplex are fed back into Collibra, ensuring the enterprise system of record is continuously updated with the latest technical reality of the data landscape.

Governance in an Open Lakehouse Environment

The partnership addresses the growing need for strong data governance in the open lakehouse architecture, which combines the flexibility of data lakes with the structure and performance of data warehouses. By integrating Collibra's enterprise-grade governance capabilities with Google Cloud's scalable, secure platform, customers can confidently adopt the open lakehouse model while maintaining regulatory compliance and data trustworthiness.

"Data is only as valuable as the context around it, and our expanded partnership with Collibra is about delivering that context seamlessly to our customers," said Chai Pydimukkala, Data Governance, Sharing & Integration Product Lead at Google Cloud. "By enabling bi-directional metadata synchronization and tightly integrating Collibra's data governance context with Google Cloud Dataplex, we are helping organizations accelerate their path to data-driven insights with trust and control."

"The future of data lies in making context and governance an inherent part of the data fabric," said Chandra Papudesu, VP, Product Management, Integrations & Lineage at Collibra. "This strengthened partnership with Google Cloud, focusing on bi-directional integration into Dataplex and the open lakehouse, ensures that our joint customers can achieve the highest levels of data trust, compliance and velocity, regardless of where their data resides."

The bi-directional integration is in public preview, available to our joint customers immediately, empowering organizations to manage their data with greater confidence and efficiency on Google Cloud.

Learn how this partnership is redefining unified governance by reading our official blog. For those attending Google Cloud Next 2026, visit Booth #5204 for a live demonstration of the bi-directional integration in action.

Learn more about the Google Cloud and Collibra partnership.

About Collibra

Collibra helps our customers accelerate data and AI use cases — without the risk. Our powerful, unified platform brings flexible governance and continuous quality with automated visibility, control and traceability to the world's leading brands. Collibra unifies governance for data and AI for every user, every use case and across every source so that everyone in the organization can trust, comply and consume their data at scale. This is Data Confidence™. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Collibra