Collibra Launches New Partner Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced the launch of the Collibra Partner Program, designed to help data citizens across the globe address today's top business priorities, from digital transformation to regulatory change. Together with over 200 technology, services and resale partners, the Collibra Partner Program offers fully integrated solutions to customers, making it easier for them to discover, access, understand, collaborate, trust and execute on data-driven insights. Participating partners include Google Cloud, Tableau, Snowflake, PwC and First San Francisco Partners.

"Our true north is our customers' success, and the Collibra Partner Program is key to our ability to support our customers on their Data Intelligence journeys," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "By working closely with a variety of companies, from leading service providers like Deloitte to technology providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), we are making it easier for customers to connect all aspects of their data strategy and ecosystem with Collibra."

The Collibra Partner Program is designed to help global enterprises implement strong data governance, catalog, lineage and privacy processes across the organization while supporting evolving regulatory requirements and business objectives. Through prescriptive certification, programmatic coaching and account management, the Collibra Partner Program provides partners with dedicated resources and unparalleled access and support to make joint customers more successful.

"ATB Financial went through a digital transformation with the help of several partners including Collibra," said Denise Man, chief technology officer at ATB Financial. "Collibra's partnership gave us the technology and hands-on support that allowed us to build a well-governed, rich data catalog to gain enterprise visibility into our data assets."

"First San Francisco Partners and Collibra have a shared vision for empowering organizations and their data teams with the right strategy and solutions to leverage data for innovation, growth, process optimization and regulatory compliance," said Kelle O'Neal, founder and CEO of First San Francisco Partners. "We look forward to continuing the strong relationship we have with Collibra and helping our joint customers maximize the value of the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud."

"This new partner program helps us refine and scale how we work with partners across the data ecosystem to provide customers with the flexibility they need in selecting trusted technology and service providers," said Steve Walden, SVP of business development at Collibra. "Not only are we adding more resources and support for partners, but we continue to strengthen relationships with many of these strategic allies to make it easier than ever for customers to work with us jointly. In the last several weeks, the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud has become available on both the Google Cloud Marketplace , AWS Marketplace and AWS Marketplace for AWS GovCloud (US) , providing organizations who work with Google Cloud and AWS a streamlined way to buy Collibra and quickly get to value from our platform."

Collibra delivers the only end-to-end, integrated Data Intelligence platform that is purpose-built to automate data workflows and deliver trusted data insights to users. The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud brings together deep visibility into the data ecosystem – from data warehouses and data lakes to master data repositories and operational databases – without moving data, so information assets stay protected.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

