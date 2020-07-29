Collibra Launches Public COVID-19 Data Catalog

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced a free, public COVID-19 data catalog that brings together publicly-available data sets, business glossaries, reference data and the public workbook provided by Tableau's COVID-19 Data Hub. The resource brings together a wealth of high-quality data from which epidemiologists, researchers, data scientists and analysts who work for hospitals, healthcare and pharmaceutical companies, and public agencies can derive insights to make impactful, data-driven decisions faster.

The large volume of COVID-19 data makes it difficult to find, understand and trust relevant data sets that are often in different formats and from various sources. The COVID-19 Data Catalog can be used to track the spread of the disease, help understand where medical supplies should be sent and what hospitals need more staff, or even to understand how COVID-19 has impacted purchasing habits in certain industries.

"Trusted, accurate data is necessary for organizations and individuals to make decisions that will keep people safe during this time," said Madan Gadde, chief customer officer at Collibra. "The COVID-19 Data Catalog aims to address these essential needs by making it easier for experts working on solutions to address this virus to understand what data is available and how it can be used, and to access relevant data and reports more quickly."

Based on the Collibra Data Catalog , this new COVID-19 resource brings together public data sets that are hosted on multiple cloud platforms including Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, Microsoft Azure and Snowflake, with data from such organizations as the World Health Organization and the University of Oxford, and repositories like the COVID-19 Data Repository by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. It also enriches the data and links it to relevant reference data and COVID-19 terminology as defined by trusted organizations.

COVID-19 Data Catalog users can leverage Collibra's business lineage capabilities to see where data sets come from, what they contain and where they are hosted. Users also can search for and find public Tableau dashboards that have been cataloged within Collibra. This capability, enabled by the native integration between Collibra and Tableau, allows users to see additional information and context on the data, such as what data and data sources the reports are using.

"We're excited to see Collibra introduce this data catalog and help make it even easier for people to find and understand the trusted COVID-19 data they need for decision-making," said Jonathan Libby, Global Technology Alliances at Tableau.

"This is a time of unprecedented challenge and change. It calls for action, and new, innovative solutions," Gadde added. "That's why we created this COVID-19 Data Catalog, to which we will add datasets that will be most useful to analysts, data scientists, epidemiologists and researchers working to address this global health crisis. We hope this public data catalog will serve the common good as we work together to navigate what comes next."

