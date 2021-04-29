Collibra Named a Leader in the Inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Vendor Assessment

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the inaugural IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment. Collibra was highlighted in the report for its automated data discovery and classification capabilities and persona-based UI that is configurable for governance, privacy, legal, IT and security stakeholders.

According to the IDC MarketScape report: "Data privacy regulation is only increasing, and relying on manual processes to try and reach a state of umbrella compliance is inefficient and may create more cost than benefit." For these organizations, "Collibra provides much more than just a data privacy compliance tool – they offer a broader Data Intelligence Cloud with deep data lineage functionality, data governance, data quality and more."

"Collibra's mission is broader than data privacy, and that is its strength. The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud provides deep visibility into an organization's entire landscape and a more comprehensive set of capabilities than anyone else in the market," said Ryan O'Leary, senior research analyst for IDC. "For organizations that understand the cross-functional impact of data privacy and the need to look at data privacy holistically, Collibra is the obvious choice."

"We deliver privacy from an industry-leading Data Intelligence foundation that is built with privacy by design," said Jim Cushman, chief product officer for Collibra. "It is an honor to be recognized as a Leader in this inaugural IDC MarketScape. We see this report as confirming our value as a single platform embedded with governance that enables teams to effectively collaborate and operationalize privacy processes."

The IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46858221, April 2021) may be downloaded here .

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

