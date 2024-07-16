Collibra Public Sector, LLC Listed in AWS "ICMP" for the US Federal Government

Collibra Platform is now available to US Government customers in ICMP

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence Company, today announced that it listed Collibra Platform Self-Hosted and its enterprise data intelligence applications in the AWS Marketplace for the US Intelligence Community (ICMP). ICMP is a curated digital catalog from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that makes it easy to discover, purchase and deploy software packages and applications from vendors that specialize in supporting government customers.

Collibra offers a robust market-leading data intelligence platform that addresses key elements of the US federal government's data strategy, including enhanced data sharing, accuracy and usability while optimizing data quality. As the government looks to expand its use of generative AI, Collibra enables a data-centric approach to governing AI for more reliable, traceable and compliant use of AI.

"Collibra has long been dedicated to helping government agencies bring meaning to their data," said Laura Sellers, Chief Product Officer at Collibra. "We're thrilled to be able to offer the Collibra Platform on ICMP to enable federal customers to govern and catalog their data."

Collibra offers enterprise governance and quality solutions that enable agility and scale, supporting the government's goals of fostering a data-driven culture and accelerating the time-to-value of data and AI initiatives.

