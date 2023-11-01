Collibra Recognized with MarCom Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communications

News provided by

Collibra

01 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Data intelligence leader honored with five award wins and one honorable mention

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced it received multiple top honors from the MarCom Awards for outstanding achievements in marketing and communications. The company was recognized with two Platinum Awards, three Gold Awards, and one Honorable Mention for creative design, publications, and podcast. Among the projects recognized was The Data Download, a podcast focused on the data community, AI/ML, and data governance education.

The MarCom Awards recognize outstanding achievements by creative professionals involved in the concept, direction, design and production of marketing and communications materials and programs. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work services as a benchmark for the industry.

"In today's highly competitive market landscape, strong creativity, branding, design, and content are more important than ever for brand differentiation," said Denise Vu Broady, Chief Marketing Officer for Collibra. "It is fantastic to see Collibra's efforts recognized with multiple MarCom honors. I'm thrilled to share this recognition with our wider team and thank them for their hard work in earning these awards."

Collibra was honored with the following awards:

Platinum Awards

  • Collibra Impact Report
    • Category: Creativity: Design | Annual Report / CSR
  • Collibra Impact Report
    • Category: Publications | Annual Report | Corporate Social Responsibility

Gold Awards

  • The Data Download Podcast by Collibra
    • Category: Web Based | Web Element | Podcast
  • Collibra Partner Program Brand Guide
    • Category: Creativity | Design | Identity Suite
  • Collibra Partner Program Brand Guide
    • Category: Creativity | Design | Program Guide

Honorable Mention

  • The Data Download Podcast by Collibra
    • Category: Creativity | Design | Identity Suite

MarCom is one of the oldest, largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. The awards are sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), a 28-year-old organization consisting of several thousand creative professionals. A list of all the MarCom Awards winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com.

About Collibra
Collibra helps our customers do more with trusted data. Our Data Intelligence Cloud brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Collibra

