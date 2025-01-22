Collibra Strengthens AI Governance Leadership with ISO 42001 Certification, AI Pact Commitment and the Delivery of the EU AI Act Assessment Tool

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announces three major milestones reinforcing its commitment to driving reliable and compliant AI governance. Collibra has achieved its ISO 42001 certification for AI Governance, signed on to the European Commission's AI Pact and launched its EU AI Act Assessment Tool within the Collibra platform.

Collibra exemplifies how organizations can navigate evolving regulations, mitigate risks and enhance transparency throughout every stage of AI development and deployment by holding itself to the same principles of reliability, traceability and compliance embedded within its platform.

Today, Collibra announces:

1. ISO 42001 Certification: Ensuring security, compliance and excellence in AI Governance

Collibra is part of the inaugural class of organizations receiving an ISO 42001 certification for AI Governance, the first third-party certification standard of its kind, reaffirming its commitment to the highest standards of security, reliability and operational excellence. This certification, performed by ANAB-accredited certification body Schellman, provides assurance that Collibra has robust and trustworthy AI management and governance programs in place, involving critical risk management, impact assessment and system lifecycle management programs. With this groundbreaking milestone, Collibra is well-positioned to deliver solutions that empower our customers to innovate and accelerate AI adoption, while ensuring compliance and safeguarding societal and organizational values.

"Celebrating milestones with our clients is a true testament to the power of partnership. With Collibra's continued focus on security and trust, the 42001 certification was a natural next step. We're honored to have supported Collibra's journey and look forward to collaborating on even greater achievements ahead." – said Kristen Wilbur, Principal at Schellman

2. AI Pact Signatory: Advancing trustworthy AI in alignment with the EU AI Act

Collibra is a signatory to the European Commission's AI Pact, a voluntary initiative designed to advance trustworthy AI practices in anticipation of the EU AI Act's full enforcement in August 2026. This commitment highlights Collibra's alignment with global regulatory frameworks and its proactive approach to promoting AI transparency, fairness and accountability.

Key milestones for the EU AI Act are expected in February 2025, focusing on enhancing AI literacy and clarifying restrictions on prohibited AI systems—critical steps as organizations prepare for compliance with the Act's requirements.

3. EU AI Act Assessment Tool: Accelerating customers' compliance readiness

To support customer demand for help complying with the EU AI Act, Collibra introduces the EU AI Act Assessment Tool within the Collibra platform. This innovation helps organizations streamline their compliance journey by enabling them to assess and, alongside Collibra's AI Governance product, manage adherence to the Act's regulatory requirements efficiently and proactively.

"Collibra is making significant strides in tackling essential challenges in AI governance," said John Tucker, Director of Enterprise Data Governance at McDonald's. "The EU AI Act assessment template, along with Collibra's strong focus on security and compliance, provides us and other Collibra customers the confidence to deploy AI responsibly and foster trust throughout our organization."

"These milestones reflect Collibra's unwavering commitment to enabling governance of data and AI," said Felix Van de Maele, CEO at Collibra. "Our leadership in the AI Pact, ISO certification, and solutions like the EU AI Act tool provide organizations with the resources and confidence they need to navigate AI's opportunities and challenges while staying ahead of evolving regulations."

To learn more about Collibra AI Governance, please visit our website for more details on our offering and to take a tour of our product .

About Collibra: Collibra helps our customers do more with trusted data. Our Data Intelligence Platform brings flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy to the world's leading brands. To learn more, visit collibra.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook and Instagram .For more information, visit www.collibra.com .

SOURCE Collibra