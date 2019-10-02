Collin County Cardiologist Chooses Hybrid Choice™ Concierge Program From Concierge Choice Physicians

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Akram Khan, MD, the managing partner at Cardiac Center of Texas P.A. in McKinney, TX, is now offering the company's Hybrid Choice™ program - an enhanced service that allows for greater connectivity between doctor and patient. By offering the Hybrid Choice, Dr. Khan becomes the first cardiologist in the Collin County area to offer his patients the choice of joining a concierge program—the latest, most personal trend in the healthcare industry—or continuing as a traditional patient in the practice.

For large practices like Dr. Khan's, the program offers significant advantages to both patients and doctor. Patients who are managing a cardiac condition often need more support and lifestyle coaching, and want the peace of mind that comes with knowing their personal cardiologist is readily available. Dr. Khan can also provide more comprehensive care, consulting with other healthcare professionals and ensuring a higher level of medical advocacy and care coordination.

"There is tremendous pressure on cardiologists today, which means we have to see more and more patients. It becomes very challenging to provide all of the coordination and support that many patients could benefit from. I want to be able to spend whatever time is necessary for my patients so they feel comfortable and confident. My concierge program allows me to offer my patients that kind of highly personal form of medicine, without the stress," says Dr. Khan.

The program is unlike more traditional concierge practices because it allows Dr. Khan to provide the highest level of support and service to members, while continuing to serve his non-member patients as before. No patients are ever dismissed because membership is strictly limited. The program is simply an option for those patients who want the one-to-one connectivity and convenience that comes with a concierge relationship.

"Cardiology is our fastest growing segment right now," says Wayne Lipton, CCP Managing Partner. "The pressure that was once put on primary care physicians is now being felt by cardiologists. They need to find ways to support their patients, especially those with complex or chronic conditions, while still maintaining a strong and stable practice for all patients. The Hybrid Choice solves the needs of all parties—the doctor, the members, and all the patients in the practice."

The Hybrid Choice is available for an annual membership fee, with pricing dependent on the program elements offered by each doctor.

About Dr. M. Akram Khan, MD, MBA, FACC, FSCAI

Dr. Khan has been practicing cardiology in the McKinney and Allen Texas area since 1997. He completed his cardiology fellowship as well as interventional cardiology fellowship at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. He is board certified in cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, and hospice & palliative medicine. Dr. Khan is also certified by the American Board of Venous & Lymphatic Medicine.

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 300 physicians in 26 states. For more information, please visit www.choice.md.

SOURCE Concierge Choice Physicians

Related Links

https://www.choice.md

