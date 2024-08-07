Houston Pediatrician Jeoffrey K. Wolens, MD, FAAP now offers the Pediatric Choice™ Concierge Program from Concierge Choice Physicians

Area families can now choose a more personalized medical relationship with added convenience, time and support

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP), the nation's leading full-service concierge medical service provider, today announced that Jeoffrey K. Wolens, MD, FAAP, a pediatrician with a private practice called "VIP Pediatrics" in Houston, TX has enrolled in the company's Pediatric Choice™ program - an optional service that gives parents peace of mind with greater connectivity between doctor and parent.

The CCP Pediatric Choice program is an optional program families can choose to join, similar to the CCP Hybrid Choice™ program for adults. Families who want more time with Dr. Wolens, greater convenience, and enhanced service and support from staff can join the program. Other families may elect to remain patients in the traditional practice. Parents decide the practice experience they feel is right for them. No families are dismissed.

"Parents today are under a lot of pressure, juggling the needs of children, careers, their homes, and an often complex healthcare marketplace," says Dr. Wolens. "This program is designed so that I can take some of that stress away. I serve as a trusted resource with the time necessary to help navigate developmental milestones, parenting concerns, medical conditions and care from other healthcare providers children may see. It's a great solution for parents who want that extra support and I'm happy to now extend this option to the families I care for."

Program benefits include : an annual consultative appointment with a greater emphasis on developmental milestones, overall wellness, and guidance with any parenting concerns, dedicated hours for Pediatric Choice patients so that appointments are easy to secure, convenient ways to communicate directly, even after hours, coordination of care and medical advocacy with specialists and other healthcare providers, a dedicated staff focused on service, and nutritional counseling.

"Giving patients choices has been the hallmark of CCP's approach to membership medicine," says Keith Elgart, Chief Operating Officer at Concierge Choice Physicians. "We are thrilled to now work with Dr. Wolens and help him give Houston families the option to secure the level of care that's right for them. We look forward to supporting Dr. Wolens and his member families."

Dr. Wolens's practice "VIP Pediatrics" is located at 2727 Gramercy Street, Suite 225, Houston, TX 77025. His Pediatric Choice program is available for an annual fee. For more information call (877) 888-5590 or email [email protected]

About Concierge Choice Physicians (CCP)

Dedicated to providing real options for patients and physicians, Concierge Choice Physicians™ is the largest private provider of the full range of concierge programs available today—Hybrid and FullFlex™. The company provides innovative, flexible and affordable models proven to work in medical practices of any size—from solo physicians to large medical practice corporations—both independent and affiliated with hospitals or health systems. Headquartered in Rockville Centre, NY, the company has worked with more than 500 physicians in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.ccpmd.com.

