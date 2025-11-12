Colling Media Wins Nine 2025 AZIMA TIM Awards for Data-Driven Excellence and Creative Innovation

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a full-service advertising and marketing agency based in Phoenix, announced it earned nine honors at the 2025 Arizona Innovation Marketing Association (AZIMA) TIM Awards, recognizing standout achievements in integrated marketing, search performance, and AI innovation.

The AZIMA TIM Awards celebrate the most effective digital marketing campaigns in Arizona. Colling Media's wins spanned Integrated Consumer Campaign, Search Marketing (PPC), SEO, Display Advertising, and Best Use of AI, reflecting the agency's commitment to measurable impact, transparency, and creative excellence.

"Our mission has always been simple: help people succeed through better advertising results. These nine AZIMA TIM Awards validate that purpose and remind us that when strategy, creativity, and accountability come together, marketing can truly change outcomes for businesses and the people behind them." — Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media

Award-Winning Campaigns Deliver Proven Results

Each recognized campaign demonstrated measurable impact through innovation, collaboration, and disciplined performance marketing. Eight wins were for Excellence, and one win was for Mastery (Display Advertising):

The Nation's Largest Tire Retailer (Integrated Consumer Campaign): Generated $6 million in revenue, 9,200 tire appointments, and 38.4 million impressions through an omnichannel strategy combining paid social, CTV, display, and digital audio to elevate the Continental Tire brand across online and in-store experiences.

Midwest Technical Institute (SEM): Achieved a 42% increase in conversions while reducing cost per lead by 27% through paid search optimization.

Knight Transportation (SEO): Delivered +49.5% sessions, +44.5% new users, and +49% conversion events from September 2024–June 2025.

Knight Transportation (PPC): Improved CPL from $24.90 (3,704 conversions in March 2025) to $20.97 (4,843 conversions in June 2025).

Express Flooring (SEO): Increased Google Business Profile actions by 21%, phone calls by 58%, and Service Area impressions by 406% year-over-year.

Progress Residential (PPC): Exceeded Q2 2025 move-in projections by 69%, driven by improved campaign structure and attribution.

Pacific Financial Association (Integrated Business Campaign): Achieved an 88.5% increase in phone calls, 162% surge in website traffic, 35.4% rise in form submissions, through a multi-channel strategy.

The Nation's Largest Tire Retailer (Display Advertising): Delivered 14.6 million impressions through a personalized creative strategy informed by audience data and seasonal buying intent. The campaign demonstrated how tailored display messaging and precise segmentation can turn awareness into measurable sales and in-store results.

Colling Media (Best Use of AI): Produced marketing update AI-avatar videos, generating 78,912 total views and 18,319 minutes watched. The initiative demonstrated how AI technology can accelerate video production at scale, enhance consistency across creative assets, and expand marketing effectiveness through innovation.

Marketing Takeaway: Where Performance and Creativity Converge

Colling Media's integrated approach combines advanced analytics with creative storytelling to deliver quantifiable business outcomes across industries.

"Winning across nine categories, including Best Use of AI, is a proud moment for our team. It shows that innovation, collaboration, and a relentless focus on results help brands grow every day." — Jordan Schuster, COO of Colling Media

About Colling Media

Colling Media is a Phoenix-based full-service advertising agency specializing in data-driven marketing strategies that connect creativity, analytics, and measurable growth. The agency partners with education, home services, retail, and national brands to deliver performance marketing that produces real-world results.

For more information, visit collingmedia.com or follow Colling Media on LinkedIn

