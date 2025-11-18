Colling Media Wins Top Honors at 2025 Netty Awards for Knight Transportation Campaign

Agency recognized for Best Integrated Campaign, Best Search Advertising, and Honored for Best SEO Campaign

PHOENIX, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a Phoenix-based full-service advertising and marketing agency, has been recognized with multiple top honors at the 2025 Netty Awards, one of the most respected global competitions celebrating excellence in digital marketing and innovation.

Colling Media's work for Knight Transportation earned Best Integrated Campaign, Best Search Advertising, and was named an Honoree for Best SEO Campaign, highlighting the agency's ability to blend technical execution with strategic storytelling to deliver measurable business outcomes.

A New Benchmark for Digital Integration

The winning project, Knight Transportation's Website Migration, was more than a technical effort. It redefined how an enterprise brand integrates multiple digital identities into a single, user-focused experience without losing clarity, credibility, or search equity.

Colling Media approached the migration not as an operational checklist but as a brand evolution, aligning SEO, UX, and content strategy to create a unified experience that supports recruiting, marketing, and brand growth simultaneously.

"We're incredibly proud of this recognition from the Netty Awards," said Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "This project exemplifies how the right strategy, teamwork, and innovation can transform complex challenges into business growth. It's proof that even the most technical assignments can become creative opportunities to improve how people experience a brand."

Innovation That Connects Technical and Strategic Goals

The Knight Transportation website migration combined technical precision with brand strategy, balancing structure, redirect mapping, and UX thinking to ensure the new domain wasn't just functional, but future-focused.

Key results following launch (September 2024–June 2025 vs. prior period) included:

+49.5% sessions

+44.5% new users

+49% conversion events

+64% year-over-year increase in referring domains

These improvements strengthened organic visibility, improved conversion performance, and reinforced Knight Transportation's position as an industry leader in digital recruitment and logistics marketing.

"Winning across Integrated, Search, and SEO categories underscores what makes Colling Media unique," said Jordan Schuster, COO of Colling Media. "We don't separate technical work from creative work. Every decision whether it's a redirect, a headline, or a page layout—connects back to the user experience and business outcome."

A Model for Measurable Marketing Excellence

The project demonstrated how infrastructure decisions can also be brand decisions. By reframing the migration as an opportunity for improvement rather than consolidation, Colling Media helped Knight Transportation strengthen its online presence, streamline navigation, and create a more intuitive path for every audience - drivers, partners, and corporate stakeholders alike.

This recognition follows Colling Media's recent nine-award sweep at the 2025 AZIMA TIM Awards, further establishing the agency as a national leader in measurable marketing, AI innovation, and integrated strategy.

About the Netty Awards

The Netty Awards honor top leaders and companies across industries in the digital age. With over 100 unique categories, the program recognizes achievements in Design, Social Media, Influencers & Creators, Web, Advertising & PR, and Apps & Software. Recently featured in USA Today as one of the most trusted agency directories for decision-makers, the Netty Awards are a global benchmark for digital excellence. Learn more at nettyawards.com.

About Colling Media

Colling Media is a Phoenix-based full-service advertising agency specializing in data-driven marketing strategies that connect creativity, analytics, and measurable growth. The agency partners with education, home services, retail, and national brands to deliver performance marketing that produces real-world results.

For more information, visit collingmedia.com or follow Colling Media on LinkedIn.

