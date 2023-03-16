Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Global Market Report 2022: Growing Maritime-Dependent Trade Bolsters Demand

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Technology, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The collision avoidance and object detection maritime market is projected to reach US$ 722.09 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2028.



With the rising number of vessels and growing maritime-dependent trade, there is a rising demand for collision avoidance and object detection solutions.

As per the UNCTAD Handbook of Statistics, in January 2021, the number of fleet ownership and vessel reached 53,973 units across the world. Also, per the UNCTAD statistics data from 2021, the number of ships increased from 53,275 in 2020 to 53,973 in 2021. 15 countries are primarily contributing to the growth in number of ships across the globe. An increasing number of ships increases the chances of collision. This is boosting the demand for collision avoidance and object detection systems, promoting collision avoidance and object detection maritime market growth.



The collision avoidance and object detection market in APAC is expected to experience substantial growth opportunities with persistent developments in new technologies by various industry players. For instance, in August 2022, the Singapore marine industry received its first autonomous vessel verified with a smart (autonomous) notation of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA). The harbor tug was first rewarded with remote-control navigation and autonomous notation from ABS.

Also, progress in the IT infrastructure with the implementation of 5G technology is bolstering the connectivity for real-time data collection and monitoring, encouraging the use of collision avoidance and object detection systems in maritime fleets for safety and real-time scheduling. Port docking, real-time traffic management, and collision avoidance (of two ships) can be mitigated by the collision avoidance and object detection systems.

In February 2020, BSB Artificial Intelligence developed OSCAR, a sea-based system designed using FLIR thermal imaging technology, to detect floating objects on seawater. Such developments are expected to propel the collision avoidance and object detection maritime market growth in the coming years.



On the basis of application, the collision avoidance and object detection maritime market is segmented into blind spot detection, night vision, and others. The others segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The others segment includes systems such as fish tracking systems, mine detection systems, and thermal imaging systems. Thermal imaging technology is used to detect and avoid floating objects that are difficult to locate. Further, thermal imaging systems are highly effective in robust marine operations.



Benewake (Beijing) Co., Ltd.; Furono Electric Co., Ltd.; Garmin Ltd.; Orlaco Products BV; Raytheon Anschutz GmbH; Robopec SAS; Sea Machines Robotics, Inc.; Teledyne FLIR LLC; Terma A/S and Velodyne Lidar, Inc. are among the key collision avoidance and object detection maritime market players.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market Landscape



5. Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market - Key Industry Dynamics



6. Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market - Global Market Analysis



7. Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market Analysis - By Technology



8. Global Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market Analysis - By Application



9. Global Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market Analysis - By End user



10. Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Collision Avoidance and Object Detection Maritime Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



12. Industry Landscape



13. Company Profiles



14. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Benewake ( Beijing ) Co Ltd

) Co Ltd Orlaco Products BV

Raytheon Anschutz GmbH

Garmin Ltd

Sea Machines Robotics Inc

Robopec SAS

Velodyne Lidar Inc

Terma A/S

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Furuno Electric Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8ohkqx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets