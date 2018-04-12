CollPlant Appoints Revital Mandil-Levin as Chief Business Development Officer

NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CollPlant (NASDAQ: CLGN) (TASE: CLGN), a regenerative medicine company utilizing its proprietary plant-based rhCollagen technology for tissue repair products (recombinant human, "rhCollagen"), announced the appointment of Revital Mandil-Levin, PhD, MBA as Chief Business Development Officer, effective immediately. In this position, Dr. Mandil-Levin will be responsible for business development initiatives aimed at leveraging the Company's rhCollagen technology into new and emerging fields such as BioInk for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs and aesthetics medicine, as well as expanding the reach of the Company's marketed products, VergenixFG and VergenixSTR in existing and new territories.

Yehiel Tal, CEO of CollPlant: "We are pleased to welcome Revital to our leadership team in these exciting times at Collplant. Revital has extensive experience in corporate business development, portfolio optimization and strategic planning. Her impressive track record of executing business development programs, combined with her deep understanding of the regenerative medicine field, will be valuable to our efforts to realize the potential of our rhCollagen technology".

Revital Mandil-Levin, PhD, MBA has more than 15 years' experience in biotech startups and product development in the pharmaceutical industry. Before joining CollPlant, from January 2014 to February 2018, Dr. Mandil-Levin served as Vice President Business Development at NeuroDerm Ltd (NASDAQ: NDRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing next-generation treatments for CNS disorders, where she had a major role in the acquisition of NeuroDerm by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for $1.1billion. From 2004 to 2013, Dr. Mandil-Levin served as Vice President Business Development at HealOr Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that developed novel drugs for skin regeneration in hard to heal wounds and dermatological diseases. Prior to that she served as Business Development Manager at Proteologics Ltd. Dr. Mandil-Levin holds a PhD in Biochemistry from Bar-Ilan University, Israel and an MBA from the Israeli College of Management School of Business.

About CollPlant

CollPlant is a regenerative medicine company focused on 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets. Our products are based on our rhCollagen (recombinant human collagen) that is produced with CollPlant's proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Our products address indications for diverse fields of organ and tissue repair and are ushering in a new era in regenerative medicine. Our flagship rhCollagen BioInk product line is ideal for 3D bioprinting of tissues and organs, and our unique Vergenix line of rhCollagen products includes a soft tissue repair matrix for treating tendinopathy and a wound repair matrix to promote a rapid optimal healing of acute and chronic wounds.

