Colombia Launches New Brand Manifesto as the Most Welcoming Place on Earth

The manifesto is a result of quantitative and qualitative research of Colombians and visitors through more than 1,500 surveys and focus groups. The studies uncovered the essence of the Colombian people—their warmth and kindness—which were apparent and clear proof points that allowed us to design and validate the manifesto.

"Making travelers feel at home is easy to do in Colombia, as warmth, service, and empathy are part of our DNA. The manifesto gives us the opportunity to deliver a consistent message with the world about our country and, most importantly, about our people," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. "Like the rest of the world, 2020 was a year Colombia found itself facing exceptional circumstances, but through the hardships, we also witnessed the best of Colombians and that is what this manifesto represents."

The new manifesto comes at a time when the foreign promotion of Colombia has become more important than ever before. There is a need to reinforce and promote the lines of work that are key to Colombia's economic recovery. Impact indicators of the manifesto will be linked to the arrival of investment projects and international travelers, as well as exports of non-mining and non-energy products and services.

Changes in how Colombia is perceived globally.

Before declaring the manifesto, the world already recognized Colombia for its welcoming qualities.

Colombia is poised to be a top destination this year and has already made top travel lists such as "52 places to love in 2021" by The New York Times, among others. For eco-conscious travelers from the U.S., Colombia is the second most biodiverse country in the world with 10 percent of the Earth's flora and fauna. The country has also recently become a founding member of The Future of Tourism Coalition, with international organizations such as Green Destinations, Tourism Cares, and The Travel Foundation.

