Colombia Leads the World in the Largest Global Bird Count

The 2026 Global Big Day once again highlighted Colombia's exceptional bird diversity, with the country topping the event organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Held each May, the Global Big Day brings together thousands of birdwatchers, scientists, local communities, and nature enthusiasts from countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, India, Kenya, and Australia. Participants document bird species in real time as part of a global citizen science initiative focused on biodiversity conservation.

With more than 1,560 bird species recorded in a single day, Colombia outperformed Peru, Brazil, and Ecuador, strengthening its reputation as the most bird-diverse country on the planet.

Rainbow-bearded thornbill, Courtesy of Manakin Nature Tours.

"This achievement confirms The Country of Beauty as a global benchmark for biodiversity and nature tourism", said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the country's promotion agency. "Birdwatching has become a powerful platform to showcase Colombia's extraordinary ecosystems, promote sustainable regional development, and attract travelers seeking authentic and responsible experiences."

Home to more than 1,954 bird species, the highest number recorded worldwide, the country also counts approximately 82 endemic species and over 150 migratory species. Nearly 10% of global biodiversity is found within its territory, distributed across more than 300 ecosystems that span the Andes Mountains, Amazon rainforest, Caribbean and Pacific coasts, as well as savannas, deserts, and snow-capped peaks across six tourism regions.

Among the top-performing areas in this year's count were the departments of Meta, Cundinamarca, Valle del Cauca, Antioquia, and Caldas, which recorded the highest number of bird observations nationwide. Highlights included thousands of White-winged Parakeets, Fork-tailed Flycatchers, and Brown Pelicans in Gorgona National Natural Park.

Leadership in the Global Big Day has remained steady over the past decade, with the country topping most editions since 2017, including consecutive wins from 2023 through 2026.

Beyond biodiversity rankings, tourism continues to strengthen as a key economic driver. In 2025, Colombia generated more than US$11.2 billion in tourism revenue and received over 22 million non-resident visitors between August 2022 and December 2025, with the United States as its leading source market. Nature-based experiences, from birdwatching and wildlife observation to whale watching and community tourism, are increasingly shaping visitor demand.

"As global travelers seek meaningful and sustainable experiences, Colombia stands out as a destination where biodiversity, conservation, and community-driven tourism converge to define the future of travel", Caballero concluded.

For more information, visit Colombia.travel/en

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA