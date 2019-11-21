Colombia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities Databook 2019: Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk 2014-2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Colombia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Colombia increased at a CAGR of 20.5% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.9%, increasing from US$ 3.4 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2023.



This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Colombia .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through proprietary Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope

Colombia Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Colombia Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

Colombia Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Colombia Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Colombia Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.

Colombia Gift card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (retail, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business). Also, breaks down the market size by consumer behavior, covering gifting occasion, card type (paper, plastic, digital), and market share by retail categories.

Colombia Business & administrative expense card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Colombia Payroll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Colombia Meal card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Colombia Healthcare and wellness card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Colombia Consumer incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Colombia Employee / partner incentive card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop) and by consumer segments (government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Colombia Travel forex card spend analysis: Market size and forecast by consumer segments (retail, government, small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Colombia General purpose card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by consumer segments (banked and underbanked / unbanked).

Colombia Remittance card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Colombia Teen and campus card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level and by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Colombia Social security and other government benefit program cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop).

Colombia Insurance claim card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Colombia Entertainment and gaming card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Colombia Transit and toll card spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Colombia Fuel, utilities, and other cards spend analysis: Market size and forecast at category level.

Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA

Falabella SACI

Supertiendas & Drogueras Olmpica SA

Cencosud SA

Colombiana de Comercio SA

Caja de Compensacin Familiar (CAFAM)

Cooperative de Pequeos Droguistas Ltda

Almacenes La 14 SA

Copservir Ltda

Koba LLC

Corporacin Belcorp

Avon Products Inc

PriceSmart Inc

Unique-Yanbal Group

Arturo Calle SAS

Inditex

Industria de Diseo Textil SA

Almacenes Flamingo SA

Confecciones Leonisa SA

Marketing Personal SA

Avidesa Mac Pollo SA

Jronimo Martins SGPS SA

Permoda SA

Almacenes Mximo SA

Grupo Nutresa SA

Panamericana Libera & Papelera SA

