Colombina Drives Logistics Modernization in Colombia with Opendock

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombina, one of Colombia's most recognized and respected food companies, has become the first major Colombian enterprise to adopt Opendock's dock and yard management platform—moving ahead of the country's upcoming logistics compliance mandate, Decree 1017.

With mandatory reporting requirements taking effect in December 2025 and enforcement expected in early 2026, Colombina is reinforcing its commitment to efficiency and transparency in logistics operations by implementing Opendock as its strategic platform for appointment scheduling and control across origin and destination facilities. The solution enables visibility into scheduled shipments and accurate recording of actual arrival, waiting, loading, and unloading times—ensuring reliable data for collaboration with transportation partners.

"This partnership with Opendock is part of our commitment to operational excellence and the modernization of logistics management. The platform provides critical visibility and automation to strengthen our processes, raise operational standards, and improve efficiency across the entire supply chain," said Eduardo Parra, Vice President of Supply Chain at Colombina.

The new regulation requires Colombian transportation companies to standardize and digitally report key logistics events to the RNDC registry, with penalties for non-compliance. By acting months ahead of the enforcement phase, Colombina has positioned itself as an industry leader in regulatory readiness.

"Colombina's decision to get ahead of compliance reflects the forward-thinking mindset that has made them one of Colombia's most respected companies," said Felipe Capella, Founder and CEO of Opendock. "We're proud to partner with them as they set the standard for logistics excellence in Colombia."

Beyond compliance, the Opendock platform will help Colombina improve truck turn times and strengthen collaboration with carriers and logistics partners.

Colombina is a global, Colombian-owned company and a leader in food manufacturing, with more than 95 years of experience. The company focuses on the production and commercialization of food across multiple categories—including confectionery, cookies and baked goods, sauces and preserves, ice cream, and infant nutrition—through highly recognized, accessible brands.

Colombina has achieved notable distinctions, including being ranked the eighth most sustainable food company in the world according to the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025. Its Colombina del Cauca cookie plant is the first food facility to be recertified under the Zero Waste System. The company is also ranked as the sixth most responsible food company in Colombia and the fifth with the strongest reputation in the sector, according to Merco ESG and Merco Empresas 2024.

Opendock, part of the logistics technology ecosystem of Loadsmart, is the largest dock scheduling and yard management platform in North America, used by more than 4,000 warehouses. The platform connects shippers, carriers, and third-party logistics providers (3PLs) through a unified system that manages dock scheduling, gate control, and yard visibility. Opendock enables supply chains to reduce idle time, optimize operational flow, and achieve real-time compliance across their networks.

