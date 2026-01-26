Colony Grill Confirms Hartford County Expansion with Plans for Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Grill, the 90-year southern Connecticut staple known for its Famous Thin-Crust Pizza and signature Hot Oil topping, confirms its expansion into Hartford County with a planned location in Glastonbury, CT.

Set to open later this year at 130 Glastonbury Blvd. in The Shops at Somerset Square, the new Colony Grill location will seat more than 175 guests indoors, including a full bar with 12 tap lines and multiple TVs, along with expansive dining areas. The location will also feature a large outdoor patio with TVs, creating an ideal setting for everyday gatherings, celebrations, and watching sports.

"Colony Grill is an exciting addition to The Shops at Somerset Square, and we're thrilled to welcome such a beloved Connecticut brand to our community. Their unique dining experience and strong commitment to creating gathering places make them a perfect fit for Glastonbury and for our center," said Michele Aponte, General Manager of The Shops at Somerset Square.

With a loyal following from across Connecticut, the Glastonbury plans reflect Colony Grill's commitment to togetherness and shared experiences.

"For years, guests from the northeastern part of the state have traveled to dine with us in our original locations, and we're thrilled to finally bring the Colony Grill experience to them directly in Hartford County," said Paul Coniglio, CEO and co-owner of Colony Grill. "Colony Grill is a place where kids come together after games, friends and colleagues gather, and families enjoy their weekly pizza dinners. It's truly a place for the whole community, and we can't wait to welcome everyone to Glastonbury."

For nearly a century, Colony Grill has paired its simple menu with a strong sense of hospitality and local engagement—supporting veterans and first responders, youth sports teams, and creating an atmosphere that brings people together.

The Glastonbury location will be Colony Grill's 11th restaurant and its sixth in Connecticut, following the brand's January 2026 opening in Shelton.

Founded in 1935 in Stamford, Connecticut, Colony Grill is the Home of the Original Hot Oil Bar Pie—a beloved, bar-style pizza best served with its signature, Hot Oil topping. With locations across Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Florida, and Maryland, Colony Grill is known for its simple menu, welcoming hospitality, and strong ties to the communities it serves.

For more information about Colony Grill, visit colonygrill.com. Follow @colonygrill on Instagram and Colony Grill – Glastonbury on Facebook for more updates.

