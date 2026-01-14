Colony Grill Opens New Location in Shelton, Connecticut

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Colony Grill, the 90-year Connecticut staple known for its Famous Thin-Crust Pizza and signature Hot Oil topping, opens its doors in Shelton Connecticut, January 15, 2026.

Colony Grill bar area at 902 Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton, Connecticut.

The new venue at 902 Bridgeport Avenue features a family-friendly dining room, expansive bar, 70-person patio, and a Wall of Heroes adorned with Shelton's own first responders, veterans, and active-duty service members who protect and serve our communities. The restaurant also accommodates large parties for dine-in and offers third-party delivery through Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash, making it easy for guests to enjoy Colony Grill wherever they are.

"Opening in Shelton is very special for us," said Paul Coniglio, CEO and co-owner of Colony Grill. "The Shelton community provided lifelong experiences and memories for me and our leadership team, and we are excited to serve the guests and families who have been fans of Colony Grill for so long, now in their own backyard."

With deep roots in the area, the Shelton opening carries special meaning for the Colony Grill team.

"We grew up nearby—playing youth sports and building lifelong friendships," said Ken Martin, COO and co-owner of Colony Grill. "Opening a Colony Grill in Shelton allows us to create a place where today's families can come together, enjoy a simple meal and make lasting memories."

Colony Grill has built a loyal following by pairing its Bar Pies with a strong sense of community, partnering with local organizations, youth sports teams, and neighborhood events. The Shelton location will continue with that tradition, serving as a welcoming gathering place for residents and visitors.

The Shelton opening marks Colony Grill's first new restaurant in Connecticut since the Norwalk location opened in 2015.

Founded in 1935 in Stamford, Connecticut, Colony Grill is the Home of the Original Hot Oil Bar Pie—a beloved, bar-style pizza best served with its signature, Hot Oil topping. With locations across Connecticut, New York, Virginia, Florida, and Maryland, Colony Grill is known for its simple menu, welcoming hospitality, and strong ties to the communities it serves.

For more information about Colony Grill, visit colonygrill.com/locations

Media Contact:

Nicolette Massaro

[email protected]

SOURCE Colony Grill Development LLC