Color Health Becomes First Virtual Cancer Clinic to Earn ASCO Certified Status for Compliance with Quality and Safety Standards

Milestone recognizes Color's commitment to providing high-quality cancer care through a tech-driven model

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color today announced that its Virtual Cancer Clinic, powered by Color Medical's 50-state, oncologist-led medical group, has become the first virtual practice to earn ASCO Certified status, a patient-centered cancer care standards program. The milestone marks an important advance in oncology as incidences rise, more people are diagnosed at younger ages, treatments become more complex, and employers, health plans, and patients often face increasing costs and difficulty accessing care.

Achieving this certification demonstrates Color complies with standards that define quality and safety for virtual cancer care delivery.

"This is a notable moment for cancer care," said Othman Laraki, CEO of Color. "Every patient should have access to the best cancer care. We built the Color Virtual Cancer Clinic to augment traditional oncology, using technology and AI to make cancer expertise more accessible before, during, and after cancer. Going through the ASCO Certified program made us better – and we hope the program will be just as beneficial for other virtual providers."

ASCO Certified works by certifying oncology group practices and health systems that meet a single set of comprehensive, evidence-based Oncology Medical Home (OMH) standards from ASCO and the Community Oncology Alliance (COA). These standards focus on key domains of cancer care including patient engagement; availability and access to care; evidence-based medicine; comprehensive team-based care; quality improvement; and goals of care, palliative, and end-of-life care discussions. To achieve certification, practices need to meet all care delivery standards.

"AI is transforming cancer care quickly, so we evolved our ASCO Certified program to support virtual clinics that use it to expand access to care. We're glad Color was willing to be the first virtual clinic to participate in our expanded program," said ASCO CEO Clifford A. Hudis, MD, FACP, FASCO. "By focusing on the patient—whether virtual or in person—ASCO Certified supports the receipt of coordinated, evidence-based care."

Color's model not only matches traditional care models, but also expands what patients can access through a virtual practice - including multidisciplinary review, specialist access, close collaboration with all clinicians caring for the patients, language support, and nationwide reach.

Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic

Color built its Virtual Cancer Clinic to support patients across the cancer continuum - from screening and prevention through diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. In 2026, more than 1 million people will have access to Color through their employer or health plan.

Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic is already delivering measurable impact across the cancer continuum, including:

Increasing adherence to cancer screening guidelines by 77%, helping identify cancers earlier.

by 77%, helping identify cancers earlier. Lowering the cost of direct clinical services, including specialist visits and lab tests, driving over 2.8:1 ROI for plan sponsors.

of direct clinical services, including specialist visits and lab tests, driving over 2.8:1 ROI for plan sponsors. Reducing the time from abnormal screening to treatment initiation by 66% through AI-enabled workflows and multidisciplinary care. These are powered through deep infrastructure investments made by Color through collaborations with OpenAI and Google.

from abnormal screening to treatment initiation by 66% through AI-enabled workflows and multidisciplinary care. These are powered through deep infrastructure investments made by Color through collaborations with OpenAI and Google. Providing proactive ongoing multidisciplinary review for 100% of cancer cases, compared to the 10% requirement for cancer centers accredited by the Commission on Cancer.

About Color Health

Color's Virtual Cancer Clinic, powered by Color Medical's 50-state, oncologist-led medical group, has transformed cancer care for employers, health plans, unions and the public sector. Combining technology and AI with its in-house medical group, Color's virtual clinic broadens access to best-in-class care, and lowers costs by avoiding late-stage diagnoses. Color identifies high-risk members, detects cancer earlier through guidelines–based screening, improves outcomes for patients in active treatment, and fully supports the unique needs of cancer survivors. Connect with Color on LinkedIn, X, and Color.com.

Media Contact:

Color Health

Andy Kill

[email protected]

SOURCE Color Health