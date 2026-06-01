Color Street Launches its Most Luxurious Manicure Yet

New 23K Gold Limited Edition Nail Strips Celebrate the 100th Birthday of Marilyn Monroe

TOTOWA, N.J., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Street announced a new 23 karat gold nail strip today in partnership with the Marilyn Monroe estate to celebrate the Hollywood legend's 100th birthday. The new Color Street x Marilyn Monroe™ Millionaire Manicure is made with flakes of real 23 karat gold, a clear overlay strip that can be worn over bare nails for a luxuriously minimal look, or over another color for an extra-glamorous touch.

Color Street x Marilyn Monroe™ Millionaire Manicure made with flakes of real 23 karat gold.

The Color Street x Marilyn Monroe partnership highlights milestone moments throughout 2026 and pays tribute to women everywhere who embrace individuality and confidence. The Color Street x Marilyn Monroe™ Collection unites old Hollywood allure with modern innovation.

"At Color Street we are continuously focused on elevating the at-home beauty experience through innovation," shared Fa Park, Founder and CEO of Color Street. "The Color Street x Marilyn Monroe™ Millionaire Manicure combines proprietary technology with the rarity of genuine 23-karat gold. This partnership allows us to celebrate a cultural icon and underscores our commitment to delivering premium, differentiated products to our customers."

"Marilyn Monroe represents timeless beauty, strength and unapologetic femininity and we are thrilled to partner with Color Street to bring this spirit to life as we celebrate her 100th birthday," shared Dana Carpenter of Authentic Brands Group.

The product will be available for $40 USD at ColorStreet.com while supplies last starting on June 1 in conjunction with the brand's limited edition Marilyn Monroe Collection.

About Color Street

The technology behind Color Street was created in 1988 by Fa Park, who observed how much time women wasted waiting for nail polish to set and the difficulty of obtaining a perfect manicure. Determined to make this process fast and flawless, he created patented nail strips made with real nail polish that apply in seconds, don't require tools, and are immediately dry to the touch. Top beauty brands utilized his revolutionary product for years. Color Street was founded in 2017 with the goal of inspiring entrepreneurial beauty lovers around the globe to pave their own path and express themselves in full color.

Today, Color Street has approximately 70 patents in the US and internationally and a dozen awards for transformative innovation in beauty. Color Street's patented nail strips remain the hero product, with new shades and designs released twice-monthly based on the latest and greatest trends in beauty. Building on extensive color expertise and insights, Color Street introduced a clean beauty cosmetic line with lipsticks, lip liners, mascara, and gel eyeliners in 2022.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. She appeared in 29 films over the course of her career, became a Golden Globe winner for Some Like It Hot, and continued to set a new standard for women in film. As part of her quest for control, she launched her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, affording her control over her image, while pushing back on the Hollywood system to ensure her voice and others were heard. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon. The Marilyn Monroe Estate is owned and managed by Authentic Brands Group.

For more information and exclusive updates, follow @marilynmonroe on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

PR Contact:

Elizabeth Bergman

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917-903-6768

SOURCE Color Street